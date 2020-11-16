Amazon Black Friday deals just unveiled — what's coming this Friday

Mark your calendars. Amazon Black Friday deals will kick off this Friday, November 20. Amazon's parade of deals will run through Black Friday and include "tens of thousands" of deals.
On the e-tailer's list of Black Friday deals you'll find many of Amazon's 2020 Alexa devices, including the New Echo Dot for $28.99 ($21 off) and the Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off).
Amazon's holiday sales started shortly after Prime Day with the launch of the its Holiday Dash storefront. Deals on this page vary everyday with discounts on everything from Nespresso machines to Lego toys. However, Amazon's official Black Friday offerings will be well worth the wait. Here are the deals you can expect to begin this Friday:
Amazon Black Friday: Free 1-day and same-day shipping
As it's done during previous holidays, Amazon is giving Prime members free one-day shipping or same-day shipping (where available) with no minimum purchase required. (You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime member trial). Plus, Prime members will also be able to get free 2-hour delivery from Whole Foods.
Amazon Black Friday: Amazon devices
- New Echo Dot for $28.99 ($21 off)
- New Echo Dot w/ Clock for $38.99 ($21 off)
- New Echo for $69.99 ($30 off)
- up to $130 off new Blink Outdoor Camera Kits
- Shop current Alexa device deals
Amazon Black Friday: TVs and gaming
- 25% off 75-inch TVs and larger
- 16% off Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 bundle
- $10 off Xbox One controllers
- 25% off PlayStation subscriptions
- Shop current tech and gaming deals
Amazon Black Friday: Home and kitchen
- up to 40% off Ninja Kitchen appliances
- 45% off Shark vacuums
- 33% off Instant Pot Ultras
- 20% off Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattress
- Shop current home and kitchen deals
Amazon Black Friday: Gift cards and services
- 20% or more off Gap, Petco, more
- Amazon Music Unlimited: new subscribers get 3 free months
- Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: $100 gift card w/ signup
- Amazon reload: $10 bonus for first time users
Amazon Black Friday — quick links
- Audible: only $4.95/month first 6 months
- Holiday Dash: 30% off Acer laptops, Marvel toys
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers, more
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/44mm): was $309 now $259
- Beauty deals: deals from $4 on Gillette, Maybelline, more
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Fitness: save on Gaiam, Bowflex, Under Armour, and more
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- Headphones: deals from $10
- Home decor: save on frames, plants, curtains, and more
- HP ChromeBook 11: was $239 now $204
- iPad Smart Keyboard Folio: was $179 now $99
- Smart TV sales: deals from $99
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Lego toys: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Mattresses: up to 20% off
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & hoodies
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbells: was $499 now $334
- Tablets: save on Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, more
- Weighted blankets: deals from $15
- Whole Foods at Amazon: up to 45% off for Prime members
- Winter apparel: coats from $39
- Xmas trees: up to 55% off