Amazon Prime Day is coming. Now in its sixth year, Amazon's massive sales event will start on October 13 and last for 48 hours. The faux retail holiday will include deals on everything from small appliances to Alexa-powered speakers.

This is the first time that Amazon Prime Day is being held so late in the year. So what kind of Prime Day deals can you expect for 2020? Here's everything you need to know about Amazon's big day including the best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now.

Amazon Prime Day deals you can get now

Now that we know the official Prime Day date, Amazon has started its annual Prime Day deals tease. For the next few days, the retailer will announce new deals each day leading up to the October 13 event. Remember, these deals are for Prime members only. Here's what you can get right now:

Amazon Prime Day free credits

Amazon is giving you money to ensure that you buy something on Prime Day. These Prime Day deals earn you a $10 Amazon credit that can be used throughout the duration of Prime Day. Our favorite deal of the bunch comes courtesy of Whole Foods.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Prime Day isn't the only major sale happening in October. Walmart and Target have already announced Prime Day alternative sales that will kick off on or around Prime Day. Walmart's Big Save event will begin Sunday, October 11 at 7pm (ET) and last through Thursday, October 15. Deals include:

Meanwhile, Target's Deal Days event will run from October 13 through October 14. Unlike Walmart, Target hasn't announced any specific deals, but it says consumers can expect to see double the amount of deals it offered last year.

New for Amazon Prime Day 2020

A multitude of new Amazon products were recently announced during Amazon's fall launch event. This means Amazon's previous-gen devices will hit the bargain bin this Prime Day, whereas Amazon's new 2020 devices will see more modest price cuts that could range from $20 to $50 off (based on the Prime Day deals we saw last year). Those items that will launch post-Prime Day will likely be on sale on Black Friday.

Where is Amazon Prime Day celebrated?

(Image credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The first Prime Day was celebrated in 9 countries including the U.S., UK, Spain, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Austria. The event has since expanded in popularity. Last year, deals were held in 18 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, Austria, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Australia.

In 2017, Amazon expanded Prime Day's duration. The retail holiday expanded from a 24-hour event to one that lasted for 30 hours. In 2018, Amazon lengthened the holiday to 36 hours and in 2019 it lasted a full 48 hours. Prime Day 2020 will once again last for 48 hours.

More deals available now

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day offers the year's best discounts on Amazon hardware. The Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle Paperwhite are just some of the devices that tend to see the biggest price drops on Amazon Prime Day. If you're looking for Prime Day deals you can get now, make sure to check out Amazon's daily deals page. Below we're also listing the best early deals you can get now.

Prime Day deal: spend $10, get $10 credit @ Amazon

Prime Day 2020's first deal is officially here. Through October 12, spend $10 or more at Amazon's small business store and you'll get a free $10 credit you can use on Prime Day. Prime Day 2020 will occur on October 13 and October 14. View Deal

New Apple iPad 10.2": was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Hurry! The new iPad 2020 is on sale. Amazon is taking $30 off Apple's just-released iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620), 8MP camera, 12.MP front camera, and lasts for an epic 12 hours and 57 minutes. This is the first time it's on sale. It's possible it might go on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but here's a deal you can get now. View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $269 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. It's on sale for the first time ever. (B&H Photo offers the same price). View Deal

MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The 2020 MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which offers a much better typing experience than previous generations. It's now $100 off, which is as good as early Prime Day deals get.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. You can get it with a free year of Food Network Kitchen or with a free stand. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day & Whole Foods

(Image credit: Whole Foods)

Amazon-owned organic grocer Whole Foods plays a huge role on Prime Day. In fact, one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day deals comes from Whole Foods. For the past two years, Amazon has given Prime members who shop at Whole Foods a $10 Amazon credit that can be used on Prime Day.

Other Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods deals include discounts on seafood, meat, organic produce, and more. Even if you're not a fan of Whole Foods, it's worth shopping there in the lead up to Prime Day (and during Prime Day) for the savings.

This year, however, it's unclear what role Whole Foods will play on Prime Day. Social distancing guidelines will likely be in effect, which means in-store shopping will not be encouraged. We predict Amazon Prime Day deals will focus on online Whole Foods orders instead of in-store discounts.

What is the Prime Day concert?

(Image credit: Amazon)

For the past two years, Amazon has kicked off Prime Day with a concert that all Prime members can stream live via Amazon's website. In 2018, Amazon partnered with Ariana Grande, Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerina, and Julia Michaels to headline the show. Last year, the concert featured Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Becky G, and SZA.

Both concerts were held in New York and were available for streaming throughout Prime Day. (For Prime members only, naturally). Given the current state of the pandemic, it doesn't appear there will be Prime Day concerts in 2020.

Prime Day and the next-gen consoles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will make their official debut on November 12 and November 10, respectively. Unfortunately, we don't expect to see any pre-order deals for either console on Prime Day. In fact, just scoring a pre-order might be a deal in and of itself. There's a chance we'll see some bundles on Amazon Prime Day, but expect the savings to be modest since demand is high and there's zero incentive for retailers to offer discounts. That said, expect to see amazing fire sales on the PS4 Pro and the Xbox One X, which could see discounts that take $100+ off.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day

If you you're not a Prime member, you can't participate on Prime Day. However, what you can do is sign up for a free Prime membership. The free trial lasts 30 days, which is more than enough time to take advantage of Amazon's sales.

Plan on cancelling your Prime membership? Check out our guide on how to cancel Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime Day — what is it?

Amazon Prime Day originally started in July of 2015 as a way to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon slashed the price of hundreds of items on its site. The sales were exclusively for Prime members only. The event was a hit and since 2015 Amazon Prime Day has grown into a massive Black Friday like event.

Prime Day deals include discounts on everything from the Echo Dot to Nike sneakers. It's become a massive juggernaut for Amazon and although Amazon Prime Day will occur later than usual this year, we predict it'll be just as strong as previous years.