Your iPhone Duo deserves better than a cheap case — here are 9 life-savers

The much-hyped new iPhone Duo was announced a few weeks ago — and while it's not available until October 23, there are already plenty of deals on cases for the new gadget. We previously rounded-up a selection of great cases to keep this exciting – and expensive – new smartphone safe, but even more designs are now available as the hype steadily builds for the new device.

In the article I've picked out nine designs that will keep your iPhone Duo in mint condition, protecting it from dings and scratches, while looking good in the process.

There are some clean and simple cases for those who like to keep things elegant, as well as some flashier and more colorful designs. Whatever your style, you should be able to find an iPhone Duo case here.

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