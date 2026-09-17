Upgrading your home for a new season doesn't have to be expensive. In fact, I've been scouring Wayfair's Epic Fall Sale and the stylish home retailer has tons of great home, patio and garden deals. The best part? Some of my favorite finds are up to 80% off!

Whether you’re looking for string lights to add ambiance to your patio at night, accessories for your garden or some new indoor and outdoor furniture, there are plenty of great deals to shop right now at Wayfair. The sale ends on September 21, so we recommend perusing these picks no later than this weekend.

Not sure where to begin? Don't worry — I've already plucked out my favorite affordable finds in Wayfair's fall sale. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Wayfair Outdoor Deals

Wayfair Weatherproof Bird Feeder: was $99 now $28 at Wayfair This durable bird feeder will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Designed with eco-friendly materials and clean aesthetics, it will blend naturally into different space. It's also easy to hang, reposition and refill. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Round Metal Outdoor Side Table: was $41 now $33 at Wayfair If you’re after a small yet stylish accent table, this is a fantastic choice. It’s lightweight, but can hold up to 50 pounds — more than enough for drinks and snacks. In addition, its compact size is a real space-saver, and can be placed in any cozy nook. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Solar Lanterns Outdoor Waterproof: was $44 now $41 at Wayfair These solar lanterns will add style and a soft glow to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, these are motorized with a flickering LED-powered candle flame, which creates the likeness of a real candle. It comes in a set of 4 lanterns. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Outdoor Seat Cushion (Set of 4): was $41 now $37 at Wayfair These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. They are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in tons of colors, so you have plenty to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Conservatory Footed Ceramic Pot Planter: was $43 now $40 at Wayfair If you're looking to add some plants to your home, this footed pot planter will bring a fresh look to your porch or sunroom. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, It's crafted from ceramic with a smooth glaze that is weather resistant. It's sure to standout thanks to its petal edges. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Hiles Polypropylene Birdbath with Solar Light: was $57 now $39 at Wayfair This adorable bird bath with a solar light will look great in your garden and attract many birds. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Tempo 78'' Tilt Market Umbrella: was $100 now $48 at Wayfair This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% Wayfair Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $149 now $49 at Wayfair For just $49, this cute striped ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Three Posts Marciano Adirondack Set (Set of 2): was $537 now $247 at Wayfair Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $250. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds. Read more Read less ▼

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $511 now $340 at Wayfair Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this fire pit's raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any fall gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate. Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $389 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's nearly 65% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant. Read more Read less ▼

Anyuta Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions: was $1,008 now $629 at Wayfair Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs. Read more Read less ▼

Wayfair Indoor Deals

Save 75% Wayfair Marilee Wood and Black Metal Frame Bed: was $791 now $197 at Wayfair Now this deal is literally a fraction of its price! Snag a whopping 75% off this metal bed frame and headboard. Add a rustic feel to your space with this distressed wooden bed that stands on straight legs for a modern design. It comes in Full and Queen sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Dotted Line Ayden Freestanding Bathroom Cabinet: was $359 now $149 at Wayfair Whether you need extra cabinet space for toiletries or you're running out of shelves to store your bath towels, this bathroom cabinet will do the trick. Plus, it will keep clutter under control without sacrificing style thanks to its neutral bamboo material and slatted design. Read more Read less ▼

Sand & Stable Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage: was $339 now $196 at Wayfair Let's face it: our entryway or mud room often acts as a catch-all for our daily belongings — jackets, shoes, bags and leashes to name a few. However, this storage tree can help you make that area a little more organized with plenty of hooks and shelves to neatly store your things. It even includes three woven baskets that offer even more spots to hide away your belongings. Read more Read less ▼

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $283 now $189 at Wayfair This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Willa Arlo Berryville Metal Scalloped Mirror: was $450 now $245 at Wayfair "Love this mirror shape," one reviewer writes of this wavy number. The metal finish, with a bit of antique flourish, paired with a hefty weight (30 pounds!) speaks to the quality of this piece. It measures in at 35 inches high and 24 inches wide. Read more Read less ▼

Brently Upholstered Dining Chair (Set of 2): was $358 now $304 at Wayfair Instantly elevate your dining area with this set of two crisp and comfy upholstered chairs. Featuring a curved back that contours the body for added support and foot caps to prevent scratching on the floor, their simple design and neutral color options will look great in any home. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% Kelly Clarkson Home Emily Farmhouse Rattan Sideboard: was $1,179 now $299 at Wayfair At 75% off, this rustic rattan sideboard is a total steal. The versatile storage cabinet can be used in various rooms including your kitchen or dining room. It goes well with any style home and is sure to add a touch of elegance. Read more Read less ▼