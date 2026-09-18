Fall officially begins on September 22, making this weekend the last one before the season changes. Luckily, Amazon has everything you need to get ready for autumn — especially with its October Prime Big Deal Days event just around the corner.

The retailer is already packed with deals on all your favorite fall essentials from brands like YETI, Columbia, Apple, Coleman and more. Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon is already offering up to 50% off tons of Halloween essentials, plus plenty of outdoor deals to help spruce up your backyard.

There's also tons of great deals on Amazon devices, running shoes, apparel, home decor and much more. Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop ahead of fall and October Prime Day.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

YETI fans, listen up! You know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. YETI has the perfect picks for back to school, travel, commuting and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

The Halloween countdown is on! And yes, we still have a while to go — but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Grubhub Plus: $20 off orders $30+@ Amazon

Prime members get GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries, lower service fees, and exclusive coupon codes. Through October 5, you can use coupon code "DEALS20" to take $20 off orders of $30+. Read more Read less ▼

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2: $499 at Amazon The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears. Read more Read less ▼

Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $199 at Amazon This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch 12 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $389 at Amazon Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. While there aren't any major discounts yet, you can likely expect them to come this fall. The new watch features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,599 at Amazon The C6 is LG's new flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Devices

Save 61% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $19 at Amazon For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max : was $84 now $49 at Amazon This is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV Stick, giving you fast 4K streaming with smoother navigation and quicker app launches. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E, making it a solid upgrade if you want a snappier, more reliable streaming experience. Read more Read less ▼

Insignia 32" F20 1080p Fire TV: was $129 now $79 at Amazon This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $199 now $109 at Amazon Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Ellipse: was $144 now $94 at Amazon The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $109 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $115 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $169 at Amazon Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Columbia Flare Gun Stretch Flannel (Men's): was $60 now $31 at Amazon If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few). Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $47 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $26 now $24 at Amazon This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable. Read more Read less ▼

YSEJOMP Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $26 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $29 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $35 now $28 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Coleman Classic Series Cooler 70qt: was $94 now $67 at Amazon The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more. Read more Read less ▼

Fall Decor

Artoid Mode Fall Kitchen Towels: was $17 now $9 at Amazon For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP. Read more Read less ▼

HANDIC Store Fall Garland: was $19 now $9 at Amazon This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each. Read more Read less ▼

Valery Madelyn Fall Pumpkin Decor: was $29 now $18 at Amazon I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade. Read more Read less ▼