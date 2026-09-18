Amazon just dropped 41 weekend deals worth shopping before October Prime Day — fall finds from YETI, Apple, Columbia and more
Get a head start on shopping for the new season
Fall officially begins on September 22, making this weekend the last one before the season changes. Luckily, Amazon has everything you need to get ready for autumn — especially with its October Prime Big Deal Days event just around the corner.
The retailer is already packed with deals on all your favorite fall essentials from brands like YETI, Columbia, Apple, Coleman and more. Halloween is still weeks away, but Amazon is already offering up to 50% off tons of Halloween essentials, plus plenty of outdoor deals to help spruce up your backyard.
There's also tons of great deals on Amazon devices, running shoes, apparel, home decor and much more. Ready to get a head start on shopping for the new season? Keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite deals to shop ahead of fall and October Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop Amazon's early Prime Day sale
- Lego sale: deals from $11
- Grubhub Plus: $20 off orders $30+
- Halloween Shop: up to 50% off
- YETI sale: deals from $17
- Skechers sale: deals from $24
- Amazon grill sale: deals from $39
- TV sale: deals from $69
- Garmin: deals from $149
- Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was $49 now $19
- Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199
My Favorite Deals
YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
YETI fans, listen up! You know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. YETI has the perfect picks for back to school, travel, commuting and much more.
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon
Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone.
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Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon
The Halloween countdown is on! And yes, we still have a while to go — but Amazon's Halloween Shop is officially open for business. Stocking up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now is a must. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9.
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Grubhub Plus: $20 off orders $30+@ Amazon
Prime members get GrubHub Plus for free. Normally priced at $9.99/month, that's a total savings of $119. GrubHub Plus gives you access to unlimited $0 deliveries, lower service fees, and exclusive coupon codes. Through October 5, you can use coupon code "DEALS20" to take $20 off orders of $30+.
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Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon
It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple sets on sale right now. Save on Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Botanicals, Disney, and more.
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The Nintendo Switch 2 takes what worked about its best-selling predecessor and makes impactful upgrades across the board. From the excellent, and noticeably larger, 7.9-inch display to the more powerful internal specs, the Switch 2 is a full leap forward and the best hybrid console you can buy.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
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The AirPods Pro 3 bring the heat with 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we said the Editor's Choice buds deliver the upgrade iPhone users have been waiting for with improved battery life, stronger noise cancellation, and smart new features like Live Translation, which delivers real-time translations to your ears.
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This relatively new Bluetooth speaker is only just seeing its first discounts, and they're really good. This is a big saving on a speaker that offers great sound quality and 20 hours of battery life.
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Amazon is usually one of the first retailers to offer deals on Apple's new kit. While there aren't any major discounts yet, you can likely expect them to come this fall. The new watch features an upgraded S11 processor, improved heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, new Readiness metric, new Health Age score, and a redesigned Health app with improved recovery insights and personalized AI health/fitness guidance.
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The C6 is LG's new flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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Amazon Devices
For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.
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Best budget video doorbell: Don't bother with Ring, Blink has everything you need for less. We rank the Blink Battery Doorbell 2K+ as one of the best video doorbells, just behind Google Nest. But this Blink does everything you need it to do, with sharp video quality and useful bonus features.
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This is Amazon’s most powerful Fire TV Stick, giving you fast 4K streaming with smoother navigation and quicker app launches. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E, making it a solid upgrade if you want a snappier, more reliable streaming experience.
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This is an affordable way to monitor both your porch and the inside of your home. You get a Ring Video Doorbell Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk — and a Ring Indoor Cam Plus with 2K video and super-easy setup.
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This 1080p TV won't win any awards for best picture quality, but it fits perfectly in smaller spaces, and it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built right in. You’ll get thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, along with an Alexa Voice Remote for quick control.
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Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is the fastest Fire TV device, combining a streaming box with built-in Alexa for hands-free control. It delivers 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6E and ultra-smooth performance for quick app launches.
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Running Sneakers
Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount.
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Ellipse is an everyday running shoe from New Balance that's designed for beginners and athletes alike. Featuring elevated cushioning in the midsole and a breathable engineered-mesh upper, it's ideal for everything from 5am marathon training to a fast lunchtime 5K run. This is the first time I've seen it on sale since its launch earlier this year.
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The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.
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If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.
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When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $115 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.
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Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there.
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Apparel Deals
If fall had a uniform, it would be flannel. Available in a wide variety of colors (although the color pictured might just have the lowest price), this flannel is the perfect fall staple. It's comfortable, festive and will look great while you're taking part in all those fall activities (hiking, fishing, apple picking to name a few).
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If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit.
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Outdoor Deals
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
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This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable.
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Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor.
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
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The Coleman Classic Cooler isn't as fancy as some other brands, but this 70-quart version offers excellent capacity at a budget price. And that's why we recommend it as the best budget cooler in our buying guide. It can hold 100 cans, and doubles up as a seat — and if you're looking for a cooler to keep your catch on ice, it even has a fish ruler. It doesn't come with wheels, but with a discount we don't think you can ask for more.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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Fall Decor
Adding some fall placemats is a super simple way to celebrate the season in style. The rustic placemats will add some farmhouse-inspired charm to any dining or kitchen tablescape. The set of 4 placemats is made from durable 100% burlap.
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For just $9 you'll get a pack of these high-quality fall dish towels. Whether you're looking to add some fall flair to your kitchen or you need some dish towels that won't scratch your delicate cookware, these are the perfect pick. I don't know about you but I'm certainly adding them to my cart ASAP.
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This realistic garland will come in handy for fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving and beyond. With a blend of dark green and burnt orange hues, it is sure to warm up any room. The set features 3 pieces that measure up to 5.9 feet in length each.
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I'm loving this adorable set of three pumpkins you can add anywhere in your home to give it a country chic vibe. The three-piece set is hand painted and have a protective coating to ensure they won't fade.
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This festive candle embodies the sweet and comforting aromas of autumn perfectly, thanks to its apple, cinnamon, pumpkin and vanilla scents. The long burning candle lasts up to 150 hours offering room-filling fragrance.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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