Walking is one of my favorite hobbies. Not only does it help keep me active and in shape, but it’s also a form of therapy, allowing me to clear my mind and reset.

One of the most important parts of walking is having a comfortable, supportive pair of shoes. Fortunately, walking shoes from brands like Skechers, New Balance, Asics and more are currently seeing discounts of up to 40% off, which means now is a great time to upgrade your everyday footwear.

If you're ready to join me in getting those daily steps in, keep scrolling to see all my favorite walking shoe finds on sale right now. Note: in some cases, prices vary depending on the size and color you select — check out the colors available in your size to get the best deals.

Skechers

Skechers On-The-go 600 Sunny Flip-Flop (Women's): was $57 now $42 at Amazon These Skechers Flip-Flops are perfect for outdoors, and they're an awesome deal at this price. Their 5Gen cushioning and knit upper make them comfortable and supportive, even when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon also praised their lightweight design. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers On the GO 600 - Brilliancy (Women's): was $52 now $44 at Amazon These Skechers sandals are the perfect summer shoe. They have Skechers' iconic comfortable midsole, paired with breathable, adjustable straps for a supportive fit, wherever you're walking this summer. They are vegan, and machine washable, with one customer writing, "Most comfortable sandals that I have ever bought. Bought one pair a year ago and had to buy another one this year cause they were that good." Read more Read less ▼

Hoka

Hoka Arahi 8 (Women's): was $150 now $120 at HOKA US Our team of running shoe experts didn't expect much from the Arahi 8 when they tested them last year, but it proved to be a very pleasant surprise. It's a stability shoe, but works well for neutral runners too. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance

New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Shoes (Women’s): was $74 now $44 at Amazon Pick up a pair of New Balance cross trainers with a discount? Don’t mind if I do. No-sew construction and an adjustable lace closure makes for a snug fit. And, if you're worried they won't match your running gear, there are lots of different color options to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable walking shoes, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance Fresh Foam X 1440 V1 (Women’s): was $89 now $76 at Amazon These flexible shoes offer plenty of support, thanks to an incredibly cushiony Fresh Foam X midsole, a TPU heel clip and a wrapped rubber outsole that looks great. With a synthetic and mesh upper and knit mesh covering the shoe's outer layer, it's also comfortable and breathable. Read more Read less ▼

Asics

Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $54 at Amazon The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all-around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles, or long walks. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 11: was $90 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and walks! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-K1011 Sneakers (Men's): was $140 now $99 at ASICS America An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire

Cushionaire Java Casual Jelly Flats (Women's): was $49 now $34 at Amazon Heading to the beach? There's no better choice than jelly shoes. These jelly flats from Cushionaire are flexible, easy to slip on and stay put thanks to a buckle. Transitioning between walking in water, on stones or stand will be no problem. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Laz Cork Footbed Sandals: was $59 now $39 at Amazon If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks but don't want to pay the hefty price, these Cushionaire sandals are the next best thing. Crafted from high-quality faux leather, the sandals feature a soft lining and adjustable double buckle strap. They're also available in a plethora of colors, although price may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Lens Sandals: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Looking for a fun little twist on a classic slide? Slip into these comfortable sandals that feature unique braided straps. They have a cushioned footbed and a contoured sole making them extra comfy. They also pair nicely with dresses, denim and casual outfits. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony

Saucony Excursion Tr17 Sneaker (Women's): was $80 now $59 at Amazon Keep yourself grounded on your next run with these grippy, traction-focused shoes from Saucony. With a rugged mesh upper, responsive midsole and comfortable cushioning, these sneakers will be durable enough to sustain daily training and an occasional trail run. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoe (Women's): was $100 now $80 at Amazon Not everyone is a runner... but these Saucony Integrity Walker 3 Walking Shoes are perfect for the rest of us who are always on the go. They have a cushioned Pwrrun midsole and a secure fit to keep you steady. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Integrity Metro (Women's): was $100 now $88 at Amazon These Saucony walking shoes feature a high stack with lots of cushioning, and a stylish leather upper. They're some of the best-looking walking shoes around for sure. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Saucony Guide 18 Road Running Shoe: was $150 now $90 at Amazon Not every shoe needs to shout. The Guide 18 just quietly delivers a smooth, stable ride for easy miles and recovery runs. The rocker helps you tick along comfortably, the fit is reliable, and the optional extra widths mean it works for more feet. Read more Read less ▼