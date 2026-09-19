This bright, budget-friendly Mini-LED TV just earned our 4.5-star rating — and it’s already on sale for $400 off

More often than not, when folks pick my brain about upgrading their TV, they're not looking for ultra-high-end models, nor are they looking for the cheapest TV money can buy. Instead, most people see themselves finding something right in the middle — not too cheap that they'll be disappointed after a few months, but not so pricey as to break the bank.

This is what makes the U6SF Pro so enticing. It's Hisense's step-up version of the entry-level model in its main TV lineup, and as such, it comes with several benefits over most budget-friendly TVs.

We might be a couple of months away from Black Friday sales events, but right now, the 65-inch Hisense U6SF Pro is just $699 at Best Buy — a full $400 off its usual price. Here's why we just gave it a 4.5-star rating.

Save 36% ($400) Hisense 65" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,099 now $699 at Best Buy This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish.

Dylan Haas — my colleague who reviewed the Hisense U6SF Pro — put it perfectly when he said that, for this price, "there's almost nothing else like it."

The U6SF’s display is built around Mini-LED backlighting, which is one of the top features you can secure at an affordable price point. The U6SF Pro’s modest array of Mini-LEDs offers better brightness and contrast control than what you'll find on entry-level sets that don’t come with local dimming.

In fact, if you're worried about brightness, don't sweat it. The U6SF Pro is plenty bright for daytime viewing in rooms that get a fair amount of sunlight. And, when the lights go down on movie night, the U6SF Pro shines, too. Its ability to drive a ton of luminance to small regions of the picture allows HDR movies to pop the way they ought to.

Quantum-dot color is here, too, so the U6SF Pro paints with a wide-enough range of color so as to look cinematic. According to our tests, in Filmmaker mode, the U6SF Pro's color points are accurately dialed-in, too.

Another perk offered by the Pro version of the U6 is its glare-free display.

Another perk offered by the Pro version of the U6 is its glare-free display, which does an effective job of breaking up blobs of reflected light. That's not easy to find at this price point. Nor is it easy to find a 144Hz native refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 compatibility. (Though you'll have to settle for just two high-bandwidth ports.)

Unlike other 2026 Hisense TVs, the U6SF Pro is built around Amazon’s Fire TV smart platform rather than Google TV. It’s not my preferred software suite, but it supports many of the most-popular streaming apps and integrates with other Alexa-powered devices.

In a year full of fantastic entry-level and mid-range TVs, the U6SF Pro splits the difference wonderfully. I suspect I'll be recommending it for many months to come.

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