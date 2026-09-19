Fall is just days away — which means that first chill in the air will be here before we know it. If your wardrobe could use a few cooler-weather pieces to help ease you into the new season, now’s a good time to check out Patagonia’s latest sale.

It’s no secret that Patagonia can be a bit pricey — but savvy shoppers know where to find the brand’s best deals: the Web Specials section, which is packed with deeply discounted styles from past seasons. And just in time for fall, Patagonia has restocked the section with marked-down jackets, fleeces, and hoodies that are perfect for cooler days ahead.

I've rounded up some of Patagonia's best-selling styles that are now up to 50% off. Additionally, I've mixed in some deals from REI's Patagonia sale. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals starting at just $26.

Patagonia Accessory Deals

Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $26 at Patagonia If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack 5L (Unisex): was $65 now $31 at Patagonia It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway. Read more Read less ▼

Men's Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Vest (Men's): was $119 now $63 at Patagonia Better than the competition! This Better Sweater Fleece Vest is awesome because it's super warm, doesn't restrict your movement and is also very durable. Reviewers on Patagonia love this vest's comfortable fit and easy layering potential — one shopper wrote "Used this as a base layer while traveling, spending 6-8 hours outdoors per day in below freezing temperatures. Kept me warm and comfortable." Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82 at Patagonia This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover (Men's): was $189 now $93 at Patagonia The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $225 now $159 at Patagonia Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from Patagonia directly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $173 at Patagonia This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $173 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Patagonia Deals

Save 52% Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody (Women's): was $69 now $33 at Patagonia This versatile technical top is designed for climbing, running or just hanging out. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $115 now $56 at Patagonia Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit (Women's): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia I love a good jumpsuit! There's nothing easier than throwing on one stylish piece and heading out the door. It's stretchy, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. It doesn't get much better than that! Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Women's): was $169 now $83 at Patagonia The Patagonia Daily Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for layering when the weather turns crisp. The pullover style makes it easy to throw on, and the relaxed fit means it works just as well with leggings as it does with jeans. Read more Read less ▼