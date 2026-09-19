I found 19 Patagonia deals worth shopping for fall — save up to 50% on fleeces, jackets and more
The perfect Patagonia deals for crisp fall weather
Fall is just days away — which means that first chill in the air will be here before we know it. If your wardrobe could use a few cooler-weather pieces to help ease you into the new season, now’s a good time to check out Patagonia’s latest sale.
It’s no secret that Patagonia can be a bit pricey — but savvy shoppers know where to find the brand’s best deals: the Web Specials section, which is packed with deeply discounted styles from past seasons. And just in time for fall, Patagonia has restocked the section with marked-down jackets, fleeces, and hoodies that are perfect for cooler days ahead.
I've rounded up some of Patagonia's best-selling styles that are now up to 50% off. Additionally, I've mixed in some deals from REI's Patagonia sale. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals starting at just $26.
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- shop Patagonia deals at REI
- Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $26
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack 5L (Unisex): was $65 now $31
- Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Hoody (Women's): was $69 now $33
- Patagonia Unity Fitz Uprisal Hoody (Men's): was $89 now $43
- Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $115 now $56
- Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82
- Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98
- Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (Men's): was $225 now $159
Patagonia Accessory Deals
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
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It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.
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Men's Patagonia Deals
One of the cheaper Patagonia sweatshirts, but still a great addition to your wardrobe. This Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Sweatshirt has the perfect oversized fit and medium weight.
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Better than the competition! This Better Sweater Fleece Vest is awesome because it's super warm, doesn't restrict your movement and is also very durable. Reviewers on Patagonia love this vest's comfortable fit and easy layering potential — one shopper wrote "Used this as a base layer while traveling, spending 6-8 hours outdoors per day in below freezing temperatures. Kept me warm and comfortable."
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This classic Patagonia fleece pull-over is the ideal garment for lounging. Soft, oh-so-warm, and delightfully stylish, the Snap-T Fleece represents a whole lot of coziness for just $82.
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This little jacket probably weighs less than your smartphone and folds up super-small so you can stash it in a pocket, or your backpack when you’re on the go. It’s on sale right now in several different colorways, with plenty of sizes still in stock.
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The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! Snag this discount of 50% off.
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If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures.
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The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
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Durable, water repellent and cozy, the Patagonia Nano Puff is the ultimate jacket. It can also pack up small when you're done wearing it. Save on our favorite Patagonia jacket right now by shopping from Patagonia directly.
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The Nano-Air Ultralight is one of the best jackets I’ve ever tested and a go-to in my daily rotation thanks to its use of super-soft and breathable materials with easy-roll-up sleeves and a comfortable, slightly fitted design. It’s also rarely on sale for as much as 35% off.
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This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $173 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.
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Women's Patagonia Deals
This versatile technical top is designed for climbing, running or just hanging out. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.
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This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere.
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Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket.
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This long-sleeved crewneck will keep you warm in cold conditions and is styled to layer over your favorite tech tee or under a jacket.
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I love a good jumpsuit! There's nothing easier than throwing on one stylish piece and heading out the door. It's stretchy, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. It doesn't get much better than that!
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The Patagonia Daily Snap-T Fleece Pullover is perfect for layering when the weather turns crisp. The pullover style makes it easy to throw on, and the relaxed fit means it works just as well with leggings as it does with jeans.
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Save nearly 50% on the 7.3-ounce Patagonia Nano Puff Vest, which features an internal zippered chest pocket that doubles as a stuffsack. When it's time to layer up, this windproof, water-resistant vest won't weigh you down. Note: The men’s version of this vest is on sale for $138 in a variety of colors.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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