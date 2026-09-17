12 spooktacular Walmart Halloween decorations to transform your home from $3

Halloween is almost here! OK, so October is still a couple of weeks away, but it's never too early to get prepped for spooky season.

If you're excited to get the house ready but don't want to spend a fortune then make sure to check out Walmart. They have a huge range of appropriately creepy decorations for not very much money at all.

For this article I've pulled together 12 of my favorite pieces. There's plush pumpkins, an animated broom, and skeletons – lots and lots of skeletons. And that's just scratching the surface of all the ghoulish goodies that Walmart has to buy right now. Check out my picks in the article below and make sure to see what else the site has to offer.

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