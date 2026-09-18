Ditch the drive-thru: Essential kitchen gear to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day like a pro
Cook delicious burgers at home with these great kitchen utensils
Believe it or not, it's National Cheeseburger Day today! If you're in the mood to celebrate this very special day by making your own delicious patties then check out this list of everything you need to get started.
On this list we've picked out a selection of high-quality skillets, metal spatulas for flipping, presses for getting that perfect smash burger shape, seasoning, and more. All you need to add now is the meat, veggies, and cheese of your choice.
Of course, cheeseburgers are for life, not just for today so when you buy these products you're investing in gear that will last for many years to come.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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