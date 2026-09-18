Ditch the drive-thru: Essential kitchen gear to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day like a pro

Believe it or not, it's National Cheeseburger Day today! If you're in the mood to celebrate this very special day by making your own delicious patties then check out this list of everything you need to get started.

On this list we've picked out a selection of high-quality skillets, metal spatulas for flipping, presses for getting that perfect smash burger shape, seasoning, and more. All you need to add now is the meat, veggies, and cheese of your choice.

Of course, cheeseburgers are for life, not just for today so when you buy these products you're investing in gear that will last for many years to come.

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