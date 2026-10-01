Amazon is refreshing its Kindle lineup ahead of next week's October Prime Day celebration. The new Kindles have been redesigned from the ground up and feature welcome upgrades like thinner builds, 30% faster page turning, and an optional aluminum chassis design.

The new lineup includes the 6" Kindle (16GB, $169), 7" Kindle Paperwhite (16GB, $199), 7" Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB, $249), 7" Kindle Colorsoft (16GB, $289), 7" Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB, $319), and the 6" Kids Kindle (16GB, $179).

We went hands-on with the new Kindles and found the upgrades to be genuinely useful, even though the previous-gen models were already near-perfect e-readers. The faster page turning was particularly noteworthy and we also like the assortment of new colors.

Unfortunately, the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft are now pricier than their predecessors, but we're hoping they'll be discounted during next week's Prime Day sale. (Alternatively, these previous-gen Kindles are all on sale ahead of October Prime Day).

The basic Kindle and Kids Kindle are now available to purchase. The rest of the models won't ship till October 28. Here's how to buy each new e-reader or secure your Kindle preorder for the holiday season, plus how to save with the first bundle deals.

Kindles

Amazon 6" Kindle: $169 at Amazon The new Kindle is lighter, thinner, and capable of opening books up to 30% faster than its predecessor. It also has a seamless flush-front design. The base models are available in Ube and Graphite, whereas the upgraded aluminum models pack 32GB of storage and come in Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon 6" Kids Kindle: $179 at Amazon The 2026 Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft all come in Kids versions that feature kid-friendly covers designed by real artists. You also get 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included, which gives you access to thousands of books and audiobooks. Read more Read less ▼

Kindle preorders

Amazon 7" Kindle Paperwhite: $199 at Amazon The new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than the previous model. The waterproof e-reader also features an adjustable warm light for comfortable reading at any hour. It sports the highest contrast ratio in a Kindle Paperwhite — delivering deep blacks, crisp text, and images that pop off the screen. You'll get up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Deal: w/ Cover + Adapter for $229 ($40 off) Read more Read less ▼

Accessories

Amazon Kindle Click: $34 at Amazon The new Kindle Click is a Bluteooth remote that lets you turn pages on your Kindle. Dedicated side buttons let you adjust the screen brightness without opening a menu. You can also press both buttons to put your Kindle to sleep without having to reach for it. It's compatible with all Kindle devices released from 2024 onward. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Charging Stand: $59 at Amazon The new Amazon Charging Stand is designed for the Paperwhite Signature Edition and Colorsoft Signature Edition. It's weighted for stability with a soft knit fabric where your Kindle rests. A 20W USB-C adapter is included. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle Page Turn Cover: $79 at Amazon The new Kindle Page Turn Cover is a magnetic cover with physical page-turn buttons that preserves the slim form factor of your Kindle using pogo-pin connectivity. It's available for Paperwhite Signature Edition and Colorsoft Signature Edition. Read more Read less ▼