The countdown to Prime Big Deals Days is officially on! Just a few more days stand between you and the huge fall savings event. But here’s the good news: you don’t have to wait until October 6 to start saving. Impressive deals are already live and ready to shop this very moment!

We’re already seeing discounts of 50% or more on everything from smart home devices and TVs to vacuums and kitchen appliances. For instance, you can get the Blink Mini 2K+ on sale for just $15. If you're in the market for some new running sneakers, the popular Asics Gel-Kayano 30 are also 56% off in the early sale. And when it comes to kitchen appliances, the De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus Espresso Machine is a whopping $250 off.

If you're ready to shop the absolute best deals ahead of Prime Day, you're in luck. I've decided to roundup my favorite Amazon deals that are at least half off. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Prime Day deals with 50% off

Save 56% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $15 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Personally, I use the Blink Mini 2K+ to spy on my dog when I'm not home. I place one in the bedroom and one in the living room, my dog's favorite lounging and people-watching spots, respectively. It's super easy to set up and sync the devices to the Blink app on your phone. It definitely gives me some peace of mind that's he's safe while I'm out and about. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $20 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Smart Plug (2-pack): was $49 now $23 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. This deal is on a pack of 2 for just $23. Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was $79 now $29 at Amazon Knock a nice 63% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $32 at Amazon Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $35 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert: was $98 now $39 at Amazon Perfect to use on its own or pair with a duvet cover, this 100% polyester-filled comforter offers the perfect amount of warmth and comfort. It features eight tabs on each corner and side so you can easily match it with a duvet cover and ensure it stays in place. It's perfect as temperatures start to drop. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Tune Buds: was $99 now $49 at Amazon At a whopping 50% off, these JBL Tune Buds are a total steal. The earbuds stream audio with low power consumption at high quality. You'll also hear more of what you want and less of what you don't, thanks to active noise-cancelling technology. They also boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Spot: was $109 now $54 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $109 now $54 at Amazon The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has 32GB of storage, comes with a free rubber case for protection and a free year of Amazon's Kids+ subscription service. These slates are great for small kids (ages 3-8) because they're simple, durable, and cheap, especially while they're half off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE Gaming Mouse: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Corsair Scimitar Elite is a high-performing gaming mouse with 16 customizable buttons and an adjustable Key Slider. It also boasts a super-accurate MARKSMAN S 33K sensor and ultra-low latency — earning it a strong 4-star rating from shoppers on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $69 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179 now $89 at Amazon This floodlight and camera combo has a history of being well-received by Amazon shoppers. It has all of the essential features offered by the more expensive Pro model, but with just a few minor cuts (they both offer 1080p video and two super bright 3000° Kelvin with 2000 Lumen floodlights, Read more Read less ▼

Save 72% Blink Outdoor 2K+ (5-Pack): was $419 now $119 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $299 now $149 at Amazon This Shark model offers deep-cleaning on all types of floors and comes with powerful pet hair pick-up. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to lift and maneuver into tight spaces, helped by its LED lights. Plus, this can easily detach and turn into a useful handheld vacuum to tackle those furballs on stairs and upholstery. It also boasts up to 40 minutes of battery life. Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus Espresso Machine: was $499 now $249 at Amazon The De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Plus Espresso Machine is a compact espresso machine, so it won't take up too much room on your countertop. It has three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $249 at Amazon With a 50% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. Read more Read less ▼

iRobot Roomba Plus 405: was $799 now $398 at Amazon A Roomba for 50% off? Sign me up! Not only is the iRobot Roomba Plus 405 a vacuum, it also happens to be a mop. It devours messes from crumbs to pawprints with 70x more suction than previous Roomba models. It also has an auto washing dock and 75 days of auto emptying. Read more Read less ▼