I test running shoes and these are the 5 best Asics sneaker deals to shop ahead of October Prime Day

We’re just days away from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales and discounts have already started to appear on the site, including hefty discounts across Asics’ line-up of running shoes.

The biggest discounts are found on older versions of Asics best shoes, and in many cases you’re not missing out on much by getting the previous model. I know this because I’ve been testing and reviewing running shoes for over 10 years and have tried multiple versions of Asics most popular lines.

For example, you can scoop up the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 for $109 right now, a 33% discount that makes it $61 cheaper than the latest model of the shoe — a saving well worth making in my opinion, having tested both shoes.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the color and size of the sneaker you choose, so it’s worth clicking around the different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics running shoe deals

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus line is not as well-known as the Nimbus and Novablast, but tends to offer better value in sales as a result. At $89 the Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 offers great value as a comfortable, smooth-riding daily trainer that's great for walking as well as running. I've also tested the newer Asics Gel-Cumulus 28 and didn't find it a major upgrade on the 27, so this deal is worth grabbing. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Sonicblast : was $180 now $89 at Amazon I didn't love the Asics Sonicblast when I tested it and I do think the recently-launched Asics Sonicblast 2 is better, but at half the price the OG shoe is still a better value buy for me. It's a plated training shoe built to handle your tempo and interval runs, and has the punchy ride you need for races too, all for just $89 in the sales. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 : was $165 now $109 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a shoe built for comfort above all, and it delivers on that promise thanks to the towering stack of shock-absorbing foam in its midsole. The updates made to the newer Gel-Nimbus 28 make it lighter, but I don't think they change the character of the shoe, and I enjoyed my miles in the Gel-Nimbus 27 just as much. Read more Read less ▼