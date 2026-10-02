I test running shoes and these are the 5 best Asics sneaker deals to shop ahead of October Prime Day
Upgrade your sneakers with these deals
We’re just days away from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales and discounts have already started to appear on the site, including hefty discounts across Asics’ line-up of running shoes.
The biggest discounts are found on older versions of Asics best shoes, and in many cases you’re not missing out on much by getting the previous model. I know this because I’ve been testing and reviewing running shoes for over 10 years and have tried multiple versions of Asics most popular lines.
For example, you can scoop up the Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 for $109 right now, a 33% discount that makes it $61 cheaper than the latest model of the shoe — a saving well worth making in my opinion, having tested both shoes.
Note: Prices may vary depending on the color and size of the sneaker you choose, so it’s worth clicking around the different color options in your size to find the best deals.
Quick links
- shop all Asics deals on Amazon
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 27: was $140 now from $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Sonicblast: was $180 now $89 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 27: was $165 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Asics Novablast 5: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon
Asics running shoe deals
The Asics Gel-Cumulus line is not as well-known as the Nimbus and Novablast, but tends to offer better value in sales as a result. At $89 the Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 offers great value as a comfortable, smooth-riding daily trainer that's great for walking as well as running. I've also tested the newer Asics Gel-Cumulus 28 and didn't find it a major upgrade on the 27, so this deal is worth grabbing.
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I didn't love the Asics Sonicblast when I tested it and I do think the recently-launched Asics Sonicblast 2 is better, but at half the price the OG shoe is still a better value buy for me. It's a plated training shoe built to handle your tempo and interval runs, and has the punchy ride you need for races too, all for just $89 in the sales.
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The Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 is a shoe built for comfort above all, and it delivers on that promise thanks to the towering stack of shock-absorbing foam in its midsole. The updates made to the newer Gel-Nimbus 28 make it lighter, but I don't think they change the character of the shoe, and I enjoyed my miles in the Gel-Nimbus 27 just as much.
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The Asics Gel-Kayano 32 is the cushioned stability shoe in the brand's line-up, with a similar design to the Nimbus but more support for runners who overpronate. I didn't find the Asics Gel-Kayano 33 to be a big upgrade on the 32, and given the high price of the shoe, getting the older model in the sales instead is savvy shopping.
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I recently picked out the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoe of the year in the Tom's Guide Awards 2026, but that doesn't mean I'd ignore this deal on the previous model of the shoe. The Novablast 5 is highly comfortable and will suit a wide variety of runners for daily training, whether you're new to the sport or preparing for your 20th marathon.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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