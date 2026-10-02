Amazon just launched a new basic Kindle for $149. Thinner and lighter, this model features a new edge-to-edge color chassis and a more flush 6-inch display. Amazon also says it opens books 30% faster than the previous Kindle. Like I said when I went hands-on with Amazon’s new Kindles, it’s not just a simple refresh.

The new basic Kindle has a lot going for it, but you're arguably getting a better value with a bundle for the 2024 model. While the new Kindle costs $149 for the device alone, Amazon is currently selling a Kindle Essentials Bundle that includes a fabric cover and the e-reader for $125 — a savings of 38%.

Again, the new Kindle seems like an excellent upgrade, but you might not need it. Here’s why.

Save 38% Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $201 now $125 at Amazon This deal slashes 38% off the Kindle Essentials Bundle featuring the 2024 basic Kindle and a protective case, either in Matcha Green or Black. While this is now a last-gen device, it's still a fantastic e-reader thanks to its 6-inch glare-free display and lightweight design. This is an excellent deal you don't want to miss!

Why the older Kindle is still worthwhile

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The 2024 Kindle is largely a refresh of the 2022 model, with the same design and core features. This 6-inch e-reader features a 25% brighter front light, sharper contrast, and a matcha green color.

This 6-inch e-reader is an ideal companion for leaving the house or going on a trip because it’s small enough to fit comfortably in most pockets. Its compact, lightweight design also makes it easy to hold for longer periods, even compared to its cousins, the 7-inch Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Colorsoft.

The display is another highlight. Though it lacks color temperature adjustment, it’s just as sharp and clear as the display on the more expensive Kindle models. Beyond novels, it’s also great for reading manga or black-and-white comic books, as the drawings look crisp on the 300ppi display.

You also get long-lasting battery life. Amazon claims the Kindle can last up to 6 weeks, but that’s only if you keep the backlight level low, turn off wireless, and only read for 30 minutes a day. In my experience, with the backlight off, wireless on, and about an hour of reading a day, the Kindle’s battery dropped to around 70% in two weeks. Needless to say, this Kindle has strong endurance and won’t suddenly run out of battery.

The new Kindle is a nice upgrade

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The new Kindle isn’t revolutionary, but it has meaningful upgrades meant to deliver a better overall reading experience. If you’re brand-new to the best Kindles, this is arguably the device to start with. (Check out our 2026 Kindles preorders page for a rundown of all the new models).

This base model starts with 16GB of storage and includes lock screen ads. It comes in two colors: Ube and Graphite. Beyond new colors, the chassis has been redesigned with a more flush display, giving the e-reader a more uniform look. This also makes this Kindle appear closer to the Paperwhite and Colorsoft, both of which have flush displays.

Performance-wise, Amazon says the new Kindle is 30% faster than before. During my hands-on time with the device, I certainly felt a difference when I scrolled through the pages of a digital novel. The days of the basic Kindle feeling extremely sluggish are officially over.

The 6-inch display is largely the same as before, but because it’s now more flush, text appears clearer and sharper. The 300ppi display ensures that everything, even black-and-white images, looks crisp and clear.

If you want to upgrade to premium, there’s a $189 aluminum model with 32GB of storage and no ads. This e-reader supports magnetic accessories, such as covers, and comes in Alpine Sky and Seaglass Green. Thanks to its aluminum build, holding this Kindle feels similar to holding a smartphone. Yes, it's pricey, but it’s pretty great.

Amazon Kindle (2026): $149 at Amazon Amazon just launched the new basic Kindle, featuring a more portable design and faster page turns. The standard version is $149 and includes ads, but you can remove them by paying $20 more. This base model comes in two colors: Ube and Graphite.

Bottom line

Based on what I’ve seen, the new Kindle seems like a worthwhile upgrade. However, if you want your cash to go a bit further for a device that still delivers the same excellent Kindle experience, the Kindle Essentials Bundle for $125 is hard to top!

Given how the October Prime Day event starts next week and runs from October 6 through October 7, it’s possible we’ll see even deeper discounts. But if you don’t want to wait, I say take advantage of this Kindle bundle deal now.

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