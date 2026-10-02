Prime Big Deal Days is coming back! Amazon's 48-hour sale is like an autumn Prime Day filled with tons of chances to save on everything from Amazon devices to Lego sets. It's a great chance to get your holiday shopping started early and beat the Black Friday rush.

The event starts on October 6 and runs through October 7, with the biggest and best deals reserved for Amazon Prime members. (If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of the deals).

Some of my favorite sales right now include men's, women's and kids' Skechers from $25, and you'll also find TV deals from $69. Also, while it stinks that the Nintendo Switch 2 recently got a price increase, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 offers good value to anyone who missed out.

There are plenty more deals available, so keep scrolling to see all of my favorites! (For even more deals, check out our October Prime Day guide).

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Editor Is Prime Big Deal Days really worth it? With how expensive everything is these days, deals events have become more vital than ever. And Prime Big Deal Days is unique, since it's a way to beat the Black Friday rush without paying over the odds. I've been covering Amazon deals for five years, so I'll help you sort the savings that are actually good from the fake discounts.

My Favorite Deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Did you know that college students can save 50% on Prime memberships? Prime for Young Adults is designed for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $25 @ Amazon

I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children. Read more Read less ▼

YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. You'll even find YETI apparel and blankets on sale. If you're a fan of YETI, this is the sale you've been waiting for. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $12 @ Amazon

Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). You can offset those price increases with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $12. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure Silky Soft Cooling Blanket: was $18 now $16 at Amazon If you sleep hot — even in cooler months — this cooling blanket was designed for you. It's made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and also offers moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton. Read more Read less ▼

Iniu Pocket Rocket P50: was $32 now $29 at Amazon The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but Iniu also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it.

Price check: $33 @ Iniu Read more Read less ▼

De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine is a compact espresso machine, so it won't take up too much room on your countertop. It has three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon $91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora. Read more Read less ▼

Lucky Brand Long Sleeve Button Up Two Pocket Utility Jacket (Women's): was $119 now $100 at Amazon Everyone can use a light jacket — and this utility jacket has fall written all over it. The versatile jacket is perfect to layer over a flannel and keep you warm as the weather cools down. We're loving its cinched waist and blend of military and civilian style. Plus, you can't beat a high-quality look at such an affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Garden

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights used to cost $47, but you can find them for much less right now. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours. Read more Read less ▼

Besworlds Hummingbird House: $21 at Amazon These 3-piece wooden hummingbird nests are specifically designed to fit their small stature and provide them with shelter and warmth. There's also a small perch outside it and a groove on the roof that works like a feeder to put bird food. Plus, its pine wood has a natural scent that helps attract our furry friends back. Not bad for just $21! Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. The sale includes a lot of smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, there are also plenty of larger sets included in the sale. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! TCL 85" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,097 now $897 at Amazon If you're shopping on a budget for something with solid performance, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is currently at its all-time price low. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with an advanced array of Mini-LED backlights. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features. Read more Read less ▼

Save $202 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED TV: was $1,199 now $997 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is one of the brand's first Super Quantum Dot (SQD) TVs that offers better contrast and color than rival Mini-LED TVs. It recently won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV and it's currently on sale for under $1,000. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 48" S85H 4K OLED TV: was $1,097 now $997 at Amazon Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafers on sale at Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Cushionaire Hana Clogs: was $59 now $44 at Amazon For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Flex Grand Entry Slip In Sneaker (Women's): was $60 now $55 at Amazon On sale in a range of sizes and colors, these Skechers sneakers are perfect to keep up with you when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon love these for their stylish looks and easy slip-on design, assuring they're great for casual walks and low-impact exercise. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap right now. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $78 at Amazon At 50% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $69 now $54 at Amazon Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount. Read more Read less ▼

Grand Theft Auto VI: $79 at Amazon It's not discounted, but GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated gaming release of 2026 — so you'll definitely want to secure it early. At Amazon, you can grab a code in box copy that you can download and play on November 19. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Tablets

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: was $369 now $239 at Amazon This 11.5-inch Android tablet boasts a 120Hz, 2.2K display with an 8,000 mAh battery but its TCL's NXTPAPER 4.0 tech that really makes it stand out. You get a paper-like feel when scrolling with your finger or taking notes with the included stylus. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus also comes with a carrying case. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349 at Amazon This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet. Read more Read less ▼