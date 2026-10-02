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45+ best October Prime Day deals LIVE: I'm tracking the sales that are Black Friday-worthy
Huge savings on Blink, Lego, Asics and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. My Favorite Deals
3. Amazon devices
4. Apparel
5. Home & garden
6. TVs
7. Sneakers
8. Gaming
9. Appliances
10. Tablets
11. LIVE: latest updates
Prime Big Deal Days is coming back! Amazon's 48-hour sale is like an autumn Prime Day filled with tons of chances to save on everything from Amazon devices to Lego sets. It's a great chance to get your holiday shopping started early and beat the Black Friday rush.
The event starts on October 6 and runs through October 7, with the biggest and best deals reserved for Amazon Prime members. (If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free trial to take advantage of the deals).
Some of my favorite sales right now include men's, women's and kids' Skechers from $25, and you'll also find TV deals from $69. Also, while it stinks that the Nintendo Switch 2 recently got a price increase, the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle for $549 offers good value to anyone who missed out.
There are plenty more deals available, so keep scrolling to see all of my favorites! (For even more deals, check out our October Prime Day guide).
Quick Links
- shop all early Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- The Gym People Sports Bra: was $16 now $14
- Bedsure Silky Cooling Blanket: was $18 now $16
- New Balance sale: deals from $19
- Iniu Portable Charger: was $32 now $29
- Skechers shoes/apparel: from $25
- Tribit StormBox Micro 3: was $65 now $59
- Asics Glideride Max: was $170 now $78
- De'Longhi Dedica Maestro: was $349 now $199
- TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $469 now $349
Is Prime Big Deal Days really worth it? With how expensive everything is these days, deals events have become more vital than ever. And Prime Big Deal Days is unique, since it's a way to beat the Black Friday rush without paying over the odds. I've been covering Amazon deals for five years, so I'll help you sort the savings that are actually good from the fake discounts.
My Favorite Deals
Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon
Did you know that college students can save 50% on Prime memberships? Prime for Young Adults is designed for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more.
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Skechers shoes/apparel: from $25 @ Amazon
I've been a Skechers fan for years. In addition to being super comfortable, there's a Skechers sneaker for pretty much any style. Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children.
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YETI sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Amazon is currently knocking 30% off YETI coolers, tumblers and water bottles. You'll even find YETI apparel and blankets on sale. If you're a fan of YETI, this is the sale you've been waiting for.
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Amazon devices: deals from $12 @ Amazon
Amazon recently increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%. The basic Echo Dot, for example, now has a $79 MSRP (was $49). You can offset those price increases with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale which has Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Kindle devices from $12.
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These sleeveless tops are ideal whether you're doing yoga, going for a run, or working out with weights. They're made of nylon and spandex, have a rounded collar, and come in various color options.
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If you sleep hot — even in cooler months — this cooling blanket was designed for you. It's made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, so it’s cool to the touch and also offers moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton.
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The Iniu Pocket Rocket P50 packs a lot of battery for its size, featuring speedy 45W wired charging to get your devices recharged in no time at all. Not only does it feature a 10,000 mAh battery cell, but Iniu also includes a charging cable that doubles as a lanyard for it.
Price check: $33 @ Iniu
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The De'Longhi Dedica Maestro Espresso Machine is a compact espresso machine, so it won't take up too much room on your countertop. It has three termperature settings, a 15 bar professional pump, and a commercial-style steam wand. It's so easy to use that anyone can make a perfect coffee with it.
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Amazon devices
We all have electronic devices in our house that aren't smart. However, if they plug into the wall, they can get smart features thanks to this Amazon Smart Plug. It's a great way to turn your old lamps and other basic devices into smart ones — all with Alexa support.
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If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet.
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Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $12.
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
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The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
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Apparel
Under Armour: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour sales are going strong! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
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Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.
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Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse.
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If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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Everyone can use a light jacket — and this utility jacket has fall written all over it. The versatile jacket is perfect to layer over a flannel and keep you warm as the weather cools down. We're loving its cinched waist and blend of military and civilian style. Plus, you can't beat a high-quality look at such an affordable price.
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Home & Garden
This oxygen-based powder boosts whitening by forty percent compared to standard bleach. Use it as a simple water-activated presoak or pour it straight into your washer drum to easily restore brilliant whites on socks, t-shirts, and more.
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Brightech’s solar-powered string lights used to cost $47, but you can find them for much less right now. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.
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These 3-piece wooden hummingbird nests are specifically designed to fit their small stature and provide them with shelter and warmth. There's also a small perch outside it and a groove on the roof that works like a feeder to put bird food. Plus, its pine wood has a natural scent that helps attract our furry friends back. Not bad for just $21!
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Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.
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TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. The sale includes a lot of smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, there are also plenty of larger sets included in the sale. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.
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If you're shopping on a budget for something with solid performance, take a closer look at the TCL QM6K, which is currently at its all-time price low. In addition to quantum-dot color, it comes with an advanced array of Mini-LED backlights. Google TV and Dolby Vision support are here, too, as well as a solid selection of gaming features.
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The TCL QM7L is one of the brand's first Super Quantum Dot (SQD) TVs that offers better contrast and color than rival Mini-LED TVs. It recently won the Tom's Guide Award for Best Mini-LED TV and it's currently on sale for under $1,000.
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Unlike the mid-range Samsung S90H and the flagship-level Samsung S95H, the entry-level S85H does not feature the brand's iconic (and divisive) glare-free display. Instead, its screen is glossy. Nevertheless, this 2026 TV packs dynamic brightness and contrast, AI-powered voice enhancements so you always hear crystal clear audio, and built-in Alexa.
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Amazon is secretly knocking $100 off this TV's price tag at checkout. That's an epic deal for a TV we called the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. Note: The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive and on sale for $799.
Price check: 48" for $799 @ Best Buy
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Sneakers/Footwear
For a vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafers on sale at Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of Cushionaire Hana Clogs. With soft suede soles and an easy to wear design, these are great for casual wear and relaxing around the home. You can choose between vegan suede, denim or corduroy uppers in different colors.
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On sale in a range of sizes and colors, these Skechers sneakers are perfect to keep up with you when you're on your feet all day. Reviewers on Amazon love these for their stylish looks and easy slip-on design, assuring they're great for casual walks and low-impact exercise.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap right now. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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At 50% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.
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Gaming
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.
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Versatile, comfortable, and responsive, the Xbox Core Wireless Controller impressed us in our rigorous testing. This isn't just for Xbox — it's compatible with PC, Android, and iOS devices too. With its ergonomic design, textured grips, and a button to share screenshots with friends, it's a go-to for gamers everywhere.
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The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is getting remade for the Nintendo Switch 2. One of the N64's most beloved games has been completely overhauled to celebrate the franchise's 40th Anniversary. It launches on November 5, 2026, and looks truly stunning! Amazon is taking $10 off physical copies as a hidden discount.
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It's not discounted, but GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated gaming release of 2026 — so you'll definitely want to secure it early. At Amazon, you can grab a code in box copy that you can download and play on November 19.
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Appliances
The Cosori Electric Glass Kettle is about as basic as you can get, but that's what makes it so great. It boils 500ml of water in just two minutes, so there's no waiting around for your next cup of tea. Since the kettle is glass, it takes some maintenance, but at such a bargain price, its performance is awesome. We rank it as one of the best electric kettles. It's a modest discount, but well worth the price.
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Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
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The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point.
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The Blueair Blue Signature air purifier was a clear winner in our tests, thanks to its efficiency in large spaces and high clean air delivery rate (CADR) in terms of dust, smoke and pollen. There are plenty of handy settings, and this device is Wi-Fi enabled. Plus, the design even doubles up as a coffee table!
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Tablets
Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 50% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package.
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This 11.5-inch Android tablet boasts a 120Hz, 2.2K display with an 8,000 mAh battery but its TCL's NXTPAPER 4.0 tech that really makes it stand out. You get a paper-like feel when scrolling with your finger or taking notes with the included stylus. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus also comes with a carrying case.
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This one's for the artists (and doodlers) out there. TCL's NXTPAPER 14 offers a 14.3-inch 2.4K paper-like display that works great when used with the T-Pen stylus (that's sold separately). But it also delivers great image quality for watching shows or scrolling through the web in regular mode. Whether you're a student or artist, this is a great bet.
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This iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Up to 50% off Nintendo, PS5 and gaming PC deals...
Once I'm done with this live blog, I'll be reaching straight for my Nintendo Switch 2. There are a bunch of great deals for gamers to take advantage of this Prime Day, whether you're into Nintendo, PS5, Xbox or PC. I've made a list of 23 of my favorite deals and linked it below, so make sure to take a look.
My favorite sneakers of all time are 15% off...
I know, more sneaker deals — but pretty much everybody can benefit from picking up a nice new pair of shoes during Amazon's sales. These are my absolute favorite sneakers and I can't stop recommending them. I wear them pretty much everywhere and love the cushy-soft comfort they provide.
At the start of the year, all the shoes in my collection were causing me some kind of issue, whether it was blisters or pain in my arches. These Nortiv 8 sneakers fixed all my problems, and they look great doing it.
- Nortiv 8 ActiveBreeze Walking/Running Shoes (Women's): was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Up to 75% off Skechers...
Skechers are always popular, and that's especially true during sales events like Prime Day. I've found a bunch of discounts on Skechers that you definitely don't want to miss — like a pair of slip-ons for just $20. The prices vary depending on the size and color you select, but if a shoe you like is available in your size, make sure to grab it ASAP!
Clean up with 20% off Bissell's Little Green Mini Portable cleaner...
I always find it fun to check out the trending tab on Amazon's deals page. Right now, I'm seeing the Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner in the top spot, and I can definitely see why shoppers love it so much. Even though it's small, it's a powerful and reliable spot cleaner, as evidenced by its 4.5-star rating from Amazon shoppers.
$79 is definitely good value for this cleaner. But it has sold for $69 in the past. If you can wait a few more days, it's possible that you might be rewarded with a lower price when Prime Big Deal Days starts for real.
- Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
Ring, Asics and Carhartt deals with 50% off or more...
Here are some massive deals to kick start your shopping. My colleague Olivia Halevy has found all the best sales with 50% off or more — that means some extra-big savings on everything from Amazon devices to apparel. You'll find Ring video doorbells, Asics running shoes and even Yankee Candles plummeting in price here.
Hello, everyone! This is Tom's Guide's Deals Editor, Millie Davis-Williams. In case you didn't already know, Amazon's next sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, starts October 6. It's basically like an extra Prime Day in October — hence why I call it October Prime Day.
Amazon is already offering early deals ahead of the event, and there are some great savings to be had. Strap in and get ready to check out the best discounts. (And don't forget to sign up for a Prime membership to get ready for the start of the event.)
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