Save over 40% on Roborock’s Q7 L5 and Qrevo S Pro — plus 3 more rock-bottom robot vacuum prices
Clean smarter and spend less
Black Friday might be just around the corner, but you don’t have to wait to lock in a massive discount. With holiday guests on the horizon, I want my home to look spick and span for Thanksgiving, so I’ve been tracking early sales to find an epic deal on a robot vacuum before the rush.
Right now, I’ve found five Roborock robot vacuums at rock-bottom prices. If you thought you couldn’t afford one of the best robot vacuums, you’re wrong, because you can now save up to 44% with one of my picks. With prices starting from $139, now’s your chance to grab one of these great deals and beat the Black Friday rush.
Want to make the biggest savings? I’d suggest the Roborock Q7 L5 Vacuum and Mop Combo, which is slashed from $259 to $149 at Amazon. Or how about the Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, now $399 at Amazon, with a 43% saving.
Quick Links
- Roborock Qrevo Edge 3 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1499 now $999
- Roborock Qrevo Edge 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $1299 now $799
- Roborock Qrevo S Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $699 now $399
- Roborock Q7 M5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $359 now $249
- Roborock Q7 L5 Vacuum and Mop Combo: was $249 now $139
Roborock’s Qrevo Edge 3 Pro delivers room-to-room cleaning. It climbs up to 1.77 inches over single-layer thresholds and 3.46 inches over double-layer thresholds, and handles carpets up to 1.81 inches thick with automatic mop detachment. With 3.13 inches of clearance, it also easily reaches under beds and sofas. Plus, it’s designed with advanced obstacle avoidance, 36,000 of suction power and a dual zero-tangle system.
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The Qrevo Edge 2 is Roborock's vacuum and mop combo combines powerful suction (25,000 Pa), advanced edge cleaning, and intelligent navigation with reactive AI Obstacle Recognition to deliver the ultimate in home vacuums. The upgraded mopping system with 8N downward pressure tackles tough dried stains and its fast-absorbing design leaves minimal water for quick drying, making it safe and gentle on hardwood floors.
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The Roborocks Qrevo S Pro robot vacuum and mop delivers 18,500 of suction power, plus dual spinning mop pads that automatically lift off carpet. It can easily handle embedded pet hair and tough floor stains. The all-in-one multifunctional dock features 167°F hot-water mop washing, warm-air drying and automatic dustbin emptying for up to 65 days of hands-free maintenance.
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The Roborock Q7 M5+ delivers 10,000 Pa of HyperForce suction to lift pet hair and debris from every surface, including the edges, and the Dual-Anti-Tangle system keeps hair wrap to a minimum. Plus, the 2.7-liter dust bag capacity gives up to 7-9 weeks of hands-free cleaning. Combined with precision mapping and 2-in-1 mopping, it delivers premium cleaning without a high price tag.
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The Roborock Q7 L5 Vacuum and Mop Combo offers 8,000 Pa of suction and vacuums and mops simultaneously, cleaning embedded carpet dirt and surface messes in one pass. Featuring Roborock’s Dual Anti-Tangle System, it keeps pet hair and thread from clogging the brushes and is paired with PreciSense LiDAR navigation that scans your home in real time. With a 270ml water tank, a 400ml dustbin capacity, and a 150-minute runtime, it’s an excellent entry-level choice.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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