The Urevo CyberMega is a fast folding treadmill that’s the perfect space-saving solution for home training — I gave it 4 stars when I tested it and it just hit its lowest ever price in the early Black Friday sales
Upgrade your indoor runs
I run every day and while I prefer to do those runs outside, having access to a treadmill can be a lifesaver at times.
The Urevo CyberMega came in clutch during my recent training block for the Frankfurt Marathon, and it impressed me during workouts with its high top speed and connectivity, and then was easy to store afterwards thanks to the fact it folds fully flat.
I rated it highly at its full price of $999 in my four-star review, and right now you can get the Urevo CyberMega for $899 in the early Black Friday sales.
The Urevo CyberMega offers impressive specs at a lower price than most treadmills, and it's fold-flat design makes it easy to store as well. It's $100 off right now in the Amazon sale, which is the cheapest I've ever seen it.
It’s not a huge discount, but $899 is an outstanding price for such a capable machine. It has a top speed of 12.5mph and a max incline of 12%, and you can link it directly to both the Urevo app and third-party options like Zwift to follow scenic routes and guided workouts on a tablet.
The space-saving design is a double-edged sword, in that the Urevo CyberMega has a fairly small running belt. I’m 6ft and found it OK to use even at the machine’s highest speeds, but don’t expect the spacious feel you get on gym-standard treadmills.
The big advantage of the smaller design is storage though. I’ve used huge treadmills from the likes of Bowflex and Peloton in the past, and having now tried the smaller, foldable CyberMega, I wouldn’t go back to a really big machine.
Not only is it easy to store flat under something or secured against a wall, the CyberMega is also easier to move around, which is important to me as I mostly use it in the garage but need to bring it inside sometimes to run while my kids are asleep.
I can’t yet speak to the durability of the machine having only tested it for a couple of months, but so far it looks a great value option for runners who need a foldable machine with a high top speed, and getting an extra $100 off only sweetens the deal.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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