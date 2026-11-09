The Urevo CyberMega is a fast folding treadmill that’s the perfect space-saving solution for home training — I gave it 4 stars when I tested it and it just hit its lowest ever price in the early Black Friday sales

I run every day and while I prefer to do those runs outside, having access to a treadmill can be a lifesaver at times.

The Urevo CyberMega came in clutch during my recent training block for the Frankfurt Marathon, and it impressed me during workouts with its high top speed and connectivity, and then was easy to store afterwards thanks to the fact it folds fully flat.

I rated it highly at its full price of $999 in my four-star review, and right now you can get the Urevo CyberMega for $899 in the early Black Friday sales.

Urevo CyberMega Smart Treadmill: was $999 now $899 at Amazon The Urevo CyberMega offers impressive specs at a lower price than most treadmills, and it's fold-flat design makes it easy to store as well. It's $100 off right now in the Amazon sale, which is the cheapest I've ever seen it.

It’s not a huge discount, but $899 is an outstanding price for such a capable machine. It has a top speed of 12.5mph and a max incline of 12%, and you can link it directly to both the Urevo app and third-party options like Zwift to follow scenic routes and guided workouts on a tablet.

The space-saving design is a double-edged sword, in that the Urevo CyberMega has a fairly small running belt. I’m 6ft and found it OK to use even at the machine’s highest speeds, but don’t expect the spacious feel you get on gym-standard treadmills.

The big advantage of the smaller design is storage though. I’ve used huge treadmills from the likes of Bowflex and Peloton in the past, and having now tried the smaller, foldable CyberMega, I wouldn’t go back to a really big machine.

Not only is it easy to store flat under something or secured against a wall, the CyberMega is also easier to move around, which is important to me as I mostly use it in the garage but need to bring it inside sometimes to run while my kids are asleep.

I can’t yet speak to the durability of the machine having only tested it for a couple of months, but so far it looks a great value option for runners who need a foldable machine with a high top speed, and getting an extra $100 off only sweetens the deal.