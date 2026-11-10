Run, don’t walk! I review running shoes for a living, and Saucony’s best carbon shoe is 50% off in this Black Friday deal

We’re still three weeks away from Black Friday, but the deals have started early. I’ve been writing about running shoes for a living over the past decade, so I know a good deal when I see one. Right now, my go-to Saucony carbon shoe is 50% off in an early Black Friday deal, and if you’ve got a spring marathon on the horizon, this one is for you.

Right now, the Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 is discounted to $129 from $290 on Amazon. This unisex shoe is incredibly soft and springy underfoot, and I’ve worn it for a fast road half marathon, as well as countless training runs. With 55% off right now, it’s a great time to buy.

Saucony Endorphin Elite 2: was $290 now $129 at Amazon The Endorphin Elite 2 is 55% off in several colorways. At the time of writing, there are still plenty of different sizes on offer. The best way to find the best deal for you is to look through all the different colorways in your size. The sizing is unisex, but I’d recommend women size up a half size.

In our Saucony Endorphin Elite 2 review, I wrote, “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — I love a seriously cushioned running shoe, and this one is as bouncy as it gets. My first run in the Endorphin Elite 2 reminded me of when I wore the Nike Alphafly for the first time, and I felt like I was flying — it’s fast and fun.

(Image credit: Future)

“I loved the responsiveness of this shoe, but it’s not one I’d reach for on slower days, as the bounce paired with the carbon fiber plate makes it tricky to run slowly. I tested these on an 8-mile long run, which quickly turned into a progression run, as the Endorphin Elite 2 made it easy to pick up the pace, even with a cold and four hours of sleep the night before.”

While it’s not the most stable shoe on the market, if you’re looking for a fast, bouncy shoe for a road marathon, it’s a fantastic choice. Plus, for $129, this is a great price for a great shoe, and I doubt it’ll get much cheaper as Black Friday gets closer. Run, don’t walk, this deal won’t be around for long.

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