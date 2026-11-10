If I were buying my first espresso machine, I would probably get one with a built-in grinder. Actually, my first-ever home espresso machine — the De'Longhi La Specialista Opera — had a built-in grinder. I recommend that new home baristas think about a bean-to-cup for a few reasons: it's less kitchen clutter and less confusing for newbies.

I always recommend the Breville Barista Express — this bean-to-cup is one of our highest-rated all-in-one espresso machines thanks to its reliability, PID controller, powerful steam wand, and ease of use. It's definitely one of the best espresso machines on the market — even in 2026. Yes, this machine first released in 2011, which just goes to show how great it is.

Right now, the Barista Express is $499 at Amazon — the same price as Breville's Bambino Plus (with no grinder), so if you think about it, you're technically getting that grinder for free. Although you can get cheaper grinders and espresso machines, I would personally grab this bean-to-cup.

Breville Barista Express: was $680.45 now $499.95 at Amazon At $499, the Breville Barista Express is the same price as Breville's bestselling Bambino Plus — which means you get the Express's grinder technically for free. This model, like other Brevilles, has a PID controller (water temperature controller) and a powerful steam wand.

It's coffee math time!

Let's do some coffee math. I'm going to work out how mcuh it would cost me to buy an espresso machine and a separate grinder versus how much the Breville Barista Express costs. Spoiler alert: you can get a machine + separate grinder for less than $499.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Espresso machine Grinder Overall price De'Longhi Stilosa, $149 Casabrews Tornado, $139 $288 Breville Bambino, $299 Breville Dose Control Pro, $149 $448 Breville Bambino, $299 Baratza ESP, $199 $498 Breville Bambino, $299 Baratza ESP Pro, $299 $598 Breville Barista Express, $499 (right now) N/A $499

As you can see, the cheapest grinder I'd recommend for espresso is the Casabrews Tornado. While I only gave this a 3-star rating in my review due to its somewhat inconsistent grind, my parents got this grinder and love it. I think if you're a more casual coffee drinker, this will be more than enough.

I also recommend the Breville Dose Control Pro, which has a lot of haters online, but it's a perfectly fine grinder for $149. It's more uniform than the Casabrews model and even has a light-up screen.

There's also the Baratza Encore ESP and Baratza Encore ESP Pro. Baratza is actually owned by Breville, and Breville uses these grinders in its espresso machines, so your Barista Express has a Baratza grinder built in. I'd recommend the ESP over the ESP Pro as the latter is a little too pricey for my liking.

Now, these examples are all the cheapest you can get. Unfortunately, decent espresso machines and coffee grinders don't really go below $150 each, so the cheapest you're looking at is $300.

If you're looking for an easy, one-way ticket to coffeeville, the Barista Express on sale is your best bet. I would be wary about buying it full price ($699), but right now, at just $499, it's a no-brainer.

I don't flat-out recommend buying an espresso machine with a built-in grinder if you want to "nerd out" over coffee. You might be better off with a standalone grinder in that case as you'll be able to customize the grind better. However, then you need more space for two products and more time to get used to two products.

Don't even get me started on four-figure automatic machines like the Philips 8000 Series — I'd skip them in a heartbeat.

Which kind of barista are you? Are you a coffee nerd, or do you want the easiest machine possible? If you're the latter, go for the Barista Express. If you're the former, check out the Breville Bambino Plus and one of the best coffee grinders.

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