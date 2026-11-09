Forget iPhone Duo — the Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra is $200 off in early Black Friday deals, plus save big on Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Razr Ultra and more

Foldable phones are, among other things, very expensive. Prices for the book-style foldables are so high that the cheapest models start at $1,800 — with different storage options exceeding over $3,000. Thankfully, we're now at the time of year when phone prices drop, including some of the most recent releases.

We won't be seeing any discounts on the iPhone Duo; Apple doesn't really do iPhone discounts, and the Duo is already sold out until next year. But Apple isn't the only company in the foldable market, and its rivals have already been slashing prices in the aftermath of the Duo's launch. Not all of them are recent releases, but with the slow pace of phone upgrades these days, that's not necessarily a bad thing. Especially if it means saving a bunch of cash.

So if you're in the market for a foldable phone, and aren't choosy about which brand you buy, here are the best early Black Friday foldable phone deals available right now.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,709 at Amazon If you're looking for a passport-shaped foldable, with a similar look to the iPhone Duo, look no further than the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Samsung's offering has a similar look and feel, with a pair of 50MP cameras on the back. It's also thinner and lighter than the iPhone, with a more colorful anti-glare display. However, it lacks some features like stylus support and proper dust resistance.

This isn't the cheapest we've seen the Z Fold 8 go for, but it's still a generous discount from the normal price. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold: was $1,899 now $1,634 at Amazon The Pixel 11 Pro Fold isn't the most advanced foldable, especially in terms of the display crease and battery life, but it does combine all the benefits of a folding device with the things that make a Pixel great. This means you get a large, bright display, some of the best AI features of any phone, and good cameras. Plus early access to all the latest Android updates as they happen. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr (2025): was $699 now $549 at Best Buy If you want a cheap foldable in a more compact form, then the Motorola Razr (2025) is one of your best options. The newer Razr 2026 model is not on sale right now, but the 2025 model does offer a lot. You get a bright 6.9-inch display, a suite of AI features, a 120Hz refresh rate on both screens and a large cover display that can run just about any Android app you like. Read more Read less ▼

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): was $1,299 now $699 at Best Buy If you want something a lot more capable, the 2025 Razr Ultra is almost half price ahead of Black Friday. This comes with the same 6.9-inch display as the standard Razr, but ups the refresh rate all the way to a crazy 165Hz. It also comes with 512GB storage as standard, 16GB of RAM, a pair of 50MP main cameras, a 50MP selfie camera and a whopping 4,500 nits of display brightness. Read more Read less ▼

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