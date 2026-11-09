27 early Black Friday Skechers deals are live — save up to 50% on Arch Fit Solano, Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-ins, and Go Walk sneakers
Skechers' most comfortable slip-ins
In case you didn't know, Skechers make some of the most comfortable shoes around. That saying goes even if you experience issues with mobility or have wide feet, especially if you opt for our favorite pair of slip-ins.
Right now you can get the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-In Sneakers on sale from $54. They're some of the best Skechers our team has tested and we particularly recommend them for light workouts, walks and people who want to avoid tying their laces!
Black Friday deals are on the way, so I'm sharing more Skechers savings below.
Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.
Quick Links
- shop all Skechers deals at Amazon
- Glistened Sneakers (Women's): was $68 now from $28
- Bobs Billie - Jazzy Log (Women's): was $59 now from $38
- Keepsakes Cozy - Cozy Cascade (Women's): was $55 now from $44
- Summits Dazzling Haze Slip Ins (Women's): was $72 now from $54
- Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $72 now from $54
- Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now from $77
Skechers deals (Women's)
These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.
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These Glistened sneakers feature Skechers' Glide-Step soles, making them feel even more comfortable and flexible than most. The slip-on fit and knitted upper just add extra easy-breezy vibes.
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Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them.
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These Skechers have seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors, so act fast if they're available in your size. They feature Skechers' signature slip-in comfort, plus an eye-catching snake print upper.
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The perfect casual sneaker with a twist — a see-through mesh upper. These sneakers are extra lightweight and extremely comfortable; a perfect way to add a little something stylish to your favorite outfits.
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My days by the seaside are over until next summer — but these are an excellent deal worth picking up. Featuring a canvas upper and rope-style laces, these sneakers scream nautical style. Plus, the rainbow-printed soles just make them even cuter.
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This massive 51% discount is only available in limited sizes and colors, so make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks.
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For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day.
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You can't have enough cozy pairs of slippers, especially this time of year. These Skechers stand out for their pretty embroidered design on the cuff, and have a soft fuzzy lining — plus Skechers memory foam.
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I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. In addition to looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around.
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I absolutely love the color options for this pair of Skechers — several of them have soft gradient patterns that look just fantastic. They also feature a wide fit that's easy to slip on.
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If you're hitting the road, these Skechers are an excellent choice. Our Skechers Go Run Elevate 2.0 review said that these are great for beginner runners thanks to their affordable price point, bouncy and propulsive soles and breathable design. These sneakers were originally priced at $85, but now you can get them for $64.
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These are a pair of comfortable, max-cushioned shoes, best suited to easy miles and long runs. They are hailed as cheaper dupes for the Hoka Clifton 9 trainers, without the price tag. Best suited to beginners, or runners looking for a plush shoe to wear for easy miles and long walks, these are a decent option. Read our Skechers Max Cushioning Elite 2.0 review for all the info.
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We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.
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One of the best Skechers we've tested, the Skechers Go Walk Workout Walker, has gotten a new look. I love the new color options — plus you get a slip-in fit, super-soft cushioning and air cooled memory foam on board.
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Skechers deals (Men's)
The Skechers Go Walk Max slip-on sneakers feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning, along with an extra-padded heel for comfort. We rank them as one of the best Skechers you can buy.
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These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 50% off right now — so don't miss out if they're available in your size! These provide extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air cooled memory foam insole. Plus — you can wash them in the washing machine if they get dirty.
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For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for $44 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use.
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The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort.
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Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles.
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Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps.
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These Skechers road running shoes are a steal, on sale starting from just $49. Featuring Skechers' Glide-Step technology, each step you take will feel smoother and bring more momentum.
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Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price.
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These Skechers have the look of a pair of smart leather shoes, but are durable, slip-resistant, and feature super-soft memory foam cushioning. They're built for long work days when you can't get off your feet, and will keep you feeling comfortable for hours.
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Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality.
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A comfortable, reliable shoe, the Skechers Go Walk Flex Hands Up are now on sale starting from just $57. These come in a range of muted shades, meaning they're easy to pair with a range of outfits, and have Ultra Go cushioning to keep you light on your feet. Make sure to add a pair to your basket!
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If your workplace calls for protective footwear, there's no need to sacrifice comfort. These Skechers have a steel toe, meet ASTM F2413-2011 electrical hazard requirements and have a cushioned memory foam insole.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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