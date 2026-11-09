27 early Black Friday Skechers deals are live — save up to 50% on Arch Fit Solano, Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-ins, and Go Walk sneakers

In case you didn't know, Skechers make some of the most comfortable shoes around. That saying goes even if you experience issues with mobility or have wide feet, especially if you opt for our favorite pair of slip-ins.

Right now you can get the Skechers Summits Dazzling Haze Slip-In Sneakers on sale from $54. They're some of the best Skechers our team has tested and we particularly recommend them for light workouts, walks and people who want to avoid tying their laces!

Black Friday deals are on the way, so I'm sharing more Skechers savings below.

Note: Prices vary depending on the size and color you choose. Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deal for you. For more, check out our Amazon promo codes.

Skechers deals (Women's)

Skechers Bobs Keepsakes Lite Slipper (Women's): was $44 now $34 at Amazon Get yourself prepared for winter extra early with these cozy, lined Skechers slippers. With memory-foam insoles, faux fur trim and traction outer sole, these snug slippers will keep you warm, no matter where you wear them. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $39 at Amazon This massive 51% discount is only available in limited sizes and colors, so make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flat (Women's): was $49 now $42 at Amazon For a sleek, comfortable pair of shoes, try these Skechers Cleo Bewitch Ballet Flats. They feature Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles, and breathable stretch knit uppers. Reviewers on Amazon say these shoes go with everything and can be worn all day. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Contour Foam Cozy Fit Slip-Ins (Women's): was $89 now $47 at Amazon I love the look of these Skechers, because of the two-tone design — you can get them in white paired with a bunch of other accent colors. In addition to looking great, they have a Contour Foam midsole that adapts to your foot's shape, making them some of the comfiest-feeling shoes around. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers deals (Men's)

Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer (Men's): was $85 now $42 at Amazon These Skechers Arch Fit Solano - Archer are up to 50% off right now — so don't miss out if they're available in your size! These provide extra support thanks to their arch fit soles, and have an air cooled memory foam insole. Plus — you can wash them in the washing machine if they get dirty. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Skechers Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer (Men's): was $75 now $42 at Amazon For a more vintage look, you can snag a pair of the Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer for $44 on Amazon right now. The flexible rubber outsole gives great traction, while the relaxed fit and casual slip-on design make these great for everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Max Effort Sneaker (Men's): was $49 now $42 at Amazon The Skechers Men's Go Walk Max Effort sneakers are on sale now at Amazon. They feature a super supportive insole that uses Goga Max Technology with high-rebound cushioning along with an extra padded heel for comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Louvin Slip-Ins (Men's): was $70 now $45 at Amazon Designed for athletics and light training, these Skechers are extremely comfortable — and their slip-on design means you don't have to tie your laces. They fit securely, too, and have soft memory foam insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Go Walk Flex Ultra Sneaker (Men's): was $67 now $49 at Amazon Skechers' Go Walk shoes are always popular, and when they're discounted, buying a pair is pretty much a no brainer. These Ultra sneakers look awesome, especially in the gray colorway with a pop of green. Plus, you get Ultra Go cushioning to propel your steps. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits Key Pace Slip-ins (Men's): was $72 now $54 at Amazon Another super-popular shoe, these men's slip-in sneakers have elastic stretch laces to save you from bending to tie your shoes. With a navy design that goes with everything, these are a seriously comfortable pair of sneakers at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Skechers Summits High Range Slip-in Sneaker (Men's): was $63 now $56 at Amazon Enjoy effortless convenience with this trainer from Skechers, featuring Hands Free Slip-ins for an easy, hassle-free fit. The exclusive Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays securely in place, while the Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole provides exceptional comfort. Don't miss out on this deal for a perfect blend of comfort and functionality. Read more Read less ▼