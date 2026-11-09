The early Black Friday deals I'd actually buy, starting from under $15

Early Black Friday deals are already getting started, and there's a ton of noise to cut through. Amazon is already offering discounts on everything from Blink cameras to apparel. Should you buy now or wait for the day itself? The answer isn't always clear.

I'm a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide with five years of experience tracking price drops and best selling products, and I'm here to share the early Black Friday deals I'd buy for myself. From home upgrades to apparel, keep scrolling to check out the best savings right now.

Best sales now

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you trade-in an eligible phone and sign up for an eligible data plan. In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said its the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom. The front camera is 18MP. Read more Read less ▼

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27 now $14 at Amazon Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one. Read more Read less ▼

Yankee Candle Mistletoe Scented Candle, 22oz: was $24 now $14 at Amazon This deal is perfect — either to get yourself in the festive mood with a sparkling holiday scent, or as a gift for a loved one. This Yankee Candle will fill your room with a Mistletoe fragrance and has a burn time of up to 150 hours. Read more Read less ▼

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Amazon devices: deals from $23 @ Amazon

Amazon's official Black Friday sale hasn't started yet, but the retailer has started discounting its line of Alexa-powered devices. A lot of them are already selling at all-time price lows. Remember, Amazon increased the price of its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices by as much as 61%, so now is a good time to offset those price increases. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K : was $59 now $24 at Amazon Amazon’s new 4K entry pairs ultra-Vega OS software with direct TV USB power and a redesigned tactile remote you can actually navigate in the dark. It's one of the best value options for 4K streaming with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 63% myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad: was $79 now $29 at Amazon The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Video Keypad lets you see and control who has access to your garage door. It has a built-in 1080p camera with a 160-degree wide-angle view, and it lets you assign unique PIN codes for family, guests, or service providers. The battery-operated device works with myQ, Chamberlain, LiftMaster, Raynor and AccessMaster garage door openers made after 1993. Read more Read less ▼

Thanksgiving dinner: feed 10 people for $35 @ Walmart

Walmart is making holiday dinners stress-free and extra affordable by offering its annual Thanksgiving Value Meal. For just $35, you'll be able to feed up to 10 people with just the click of a button. The holiday basket offers over 26 national and Walmart brand items — including a Butterball turkey for $0.97 per pound. You'll also get all your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes and staples for just $3.50 per person. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Save $91 Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Samsung P9 Express microSDXC 512GB for Nintendo-Switch 2: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This Samsung MicroSDXC card gets you more storage — and since it's compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, it's handy if you want more space for your digital games. Right now you can get a 512GB card for $99. The lowest price ever for this one is $74, but since prices for storage devices are generally on the rise, this deal isn't bad. I'm a Switch 2 gamer myself, so I'm very tempted. Read more Read less ▼