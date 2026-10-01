I can’t live without my go-to De’Longhi espresso machine — and it’s just dropped in price ahead of Prime Day
Treat yourself to a barista-style brew in half the time
Today is International Coffee Day and since we love our daily cup of Joe here on Tom's Guide, we're celebrating all things coffee for today only. You can find a Live Q&A with our in-house coffee expert, a round-up of the best early Prime Day deals on coffee machines and our pick of the best coffee machines you can buy.
Happy International Coffee Day! And if (like me) you rely on a fresh cup of Joe to kickstart your morning, there’s no better time to upgrade your setup with one of the best coffee makers — especially ahead of Prime Day. Plus, nothing beats the fragrant aroma of freshly brewed coffee.
Since moving from my old pod machine to the luxe bean-to-cup espresso maker, I haven’t looked back — and I’ve just spotted my go-to machine on sale at Amazon right now.
The De'Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine is $999 from $1299 at Amazon. That’s an impressive $300 off, saving you serious cash (especially on those coffee runs).
What’s more, this luxe machine is a great way to treat yourself (and of course, your family and friends) to barista-style coffee, without even having to leave home.
The Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine brings barista-style coffee to your home at a touch of a button. It offers 16 drink options, two 250g hoppers, and is customized to your tastes and schedules. Perfect for compact spaces, its slimline, attractive design will fit seamlessly into any kitchen.
Why I use my De'Longhi everyday
There’s much that I love about my trusted De’Longhi Rivelia, which has literally been a game-changer in my home.
As a coffee novice, I love that it’s bean-to-cup and fully automated — which has made mornings and coffee breaks easier. It offers 16 drink options, including rich espresso drinks, tasty milky coffees (my usual), and even iced coffee at the touch of a button.
Plus, if you have a busy household, you can set customized profiles for each member of the family to ensure every cup is consistent — and no risk of making a ‘bad’ brew.
The Rivelia includes two interchangeable 250g hoppers, making it super easy to switch between your favorite bean varieties (from arabica to robusta). Making it perfect for experimenting with different roast profiles, grind settings, and custom coffee for the connoisseur.
What’s more, its slimline, eye-catching design and white colorway is perfect for my compact kitchen and won’t take up too much space. This has often been an issue I’ve had with premium coffee machines.
So, if you want to treat yourself to barista-style coffee from home, I'd snap up this impressive discount while it lasts!
If you want to know more, check out our De’Longhi Rivelia automatic coffee maker review.
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As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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