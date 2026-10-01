Get your home fall-ready with these 19 Lowe's deals: up to 65% off Halloween decor, smart home and patio furniture
I'm sharing the best Lowe's savings this October
October is here, and with it comes cooler weather. It's time to get your home and outdoor space ready for the change! Lowe's current sale is going to be a big help, so I've been searching the site for the biggest savings on everything from patio heaters to Halloween decor.
Lowe's has clearance patio furniture deals with up to 50% off. Even if you don't want to use it through fall, now's a great time to snag a patio dining set for next summer. There's also a massive sale with up to 65% Alexa, Ring, Blink and Fire TV smart devices.
See all my top picks below! I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes and the best early October Prime Day deals.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 45% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- Ring/Blink/Alexa devices: deals from $15
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro or Pixel 11 for free @ T-Mobile
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice
Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's.
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Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG.
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Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills.
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Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best.
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Smart Home
Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15.
Price check: $15 @ Amazon
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For fast and affordable 4K streaming performance, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a good bet. Its new operating system offers faster loading speeds and access to all the streaming apps you could want.
Price check: $17 @ Amazon
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The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
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The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk.
Price check: $39 @ Amazon
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Halloween
These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $9 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $44. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 33% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.
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Outdoor
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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With its simple style and easy to use design, you couldn't ask for much more from this 5-piece patio set — especially with this discount. You get four chairs and a dining table, perfect for seating a family.
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For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
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This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point."
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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Indoor
Don't have room for a bedside table? This nightstand attaches to your bedframe to add extra functionality in a flash — without taking up valuable floor space.
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You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place.
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This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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