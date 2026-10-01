Get your home fall-ready with these 19 Lowe's deals: up to 65% off Halloween decor, smart home and patio furniture

October is here, and with it comes cooler weather. It's time to get your home and outdoor space ready for the change! Lowe's current sale is going to be a big help, so I've been searching the site for the biggest savings on everything from patio heaters to Halloween decor.

Lowe's has clearance patio furniture deals with up to 50% off. Even if you don't want to use it through fall, now's a great time to snag a patio dining set for next summer. There's also a massive sale with up to 65% Alexa, Ring, Blink and Fire TV smart devices.

See all my top picks below! I also recommend checking out our Lowe's promo codes and the best early October Prime Day deals.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

It's spooky season! Decorate your home with huge savings on some of the most festive inflatables, skeletons, welcome mats, decor and more at Lowe's. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 45% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves, and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grills: up to 30% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 30% off a range of outdoor grills. Read more Read less ▼

Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 50% off regular prices. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your outdoor spaces looking their best. Read more Read less ▼

Smart Home

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $79 now $39 at Lowe's The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Price check: $39 @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Halloween

Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $9 at Lowe's These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $9 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark. Read more Read less ▼

Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $54 at Lowe's This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 33% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Pellebant 5-Piece Patio Dining Set : was $259 now $139 at Lowe's With its simple style and easy to use design, you couldn't ask for much more from this 5-piece patio set — especially with this discount. You get four chairs and a dining table, perfect for seating a family. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $229 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Royal Gourmet Grill and Griddle Combo: was $359 now $269 at Lowe's This deal gets you the best of both worlds. This gril and griddle combo from Royal Gourmet comes with folding legs and four burners, with a side shelf and space for 32 burgers. Shoppers were impressed with this one, with one reviewer writing "Very easy to assemble and instructions were clear. Great quality for the price point." Read more Read less ▼

Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼

Indoor

WhizMax 8 Tier Metal Plant Stand: was $52 now $37 at Lowe's You may want to bring your plants indoors before temperatures drop — and this plant stand is the perfect place to store them all. The black tiered stand gives every pot pride of place. Read more Read less ▼