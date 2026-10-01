Get ready for iPhone Duo with 12 great cases and accessories for Apple's first foldable
Here's how you can outfit your new foldable in style...
If, like us, you're excited about the upcoming iPhone Duo, then you're probably already thinking about how you can kit it out. That's where this page may come in handy. I've selected nine essential accessories and cases that will keep your expensive new toy in pristine condition.
From screen protectors and cases to essential chargers there are a few options to consider here. I've included mostly official Apple products, but there are also a few third party pieces to choose from too.
We also have a larger round up of iPhone Duo cases, and one for iPhone 18 cases too. So, without further ado, here are my nine picks.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Sign up to the Tom's iGuide weekly newsletter with coverage on everything from product launches to software updates, this is your go-to source for the latest updates on all the best Apple content.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.