Get ready for iPhone Duo with 12 great cases and accessories for Apple's first foldable

If, like us, you're excited about the upcoming iPhone Duo, then you're probably already thinking about how you can kit it out. That's where this page may come in handy. I've selected nine essential accessories and cases that will keep your expensive new toy in pristine condition.

From screen protectors and cases to essential chargers there are a few options to consider here. I've included mostly official Apple products, but there are also a few third party pieces to choose from too.

We also have a larger round up of iPhone Duo cases, and one for iPhone 18 cases too. So, without further ado, here are my nine picks.

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