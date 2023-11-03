Black Friday sales LIVE — 31 early deals I recommend now

Live
The first full weekend of November is here and Black Friday deals are looking strong. This week alone we've seen OLED TV prices tumble to $549 (an all-time price low) as retailers launch aggressive dollar-off discounts on Apple's hottest gear, including the newly-announced MacBook Pros.
There are still two more weekends left before Thanksgiving, but if you want to get your shopping out of the way early — now is the time to do it. Best Buy, Amazon, and Target are just a few of the major retailers offering sitewide discounts this weekend. That's not to say every deal out there is worth your investment.
I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years and throughout my professional career I've learned to separate the good deals from the bad. So below I'm rounding up all of the best early Black Friday sales you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the days to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — here are the deals I'd shop right now.
- Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
- Christmas/Holiday Decor: deals from $7 @ Amazon
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $17 now $12 @ Amazon
- Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart
- Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
- Nectar Mattress: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar
- TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE w/ $100 GC: for $599 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,296 now $996 @ Amazon
Christmas/Holiday decor: deals from $7 @ Amazon
It's time to deck the halls! Amazon has a wide range of holiday decor on sale from $7. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as holiday ornaments. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with deals from $37, although Walmart's sale focuses more on Christmas trees.
Price check: deals from $37 @ Walmart
Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart
Walmart's "Croctober" sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $17 now $12 @ Amazon
The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $12.
INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon
Save 40% now! The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.
Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon
If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon
Free Sengled smart bulb: The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This smart display is currently $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.
Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart
It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart
Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.
iPhone 15: free w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 for free ($0.01) when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.
Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon
Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.
Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic
Editor's Choice! Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.
Price check: $329 @ Best Buy
Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar
Editor's Choice! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).
Hisense TVs: free video game dowload @ Best Buy
Heads up, gamers! When you buy an eligible Hisense TV at Best Buy, you'll get a free video game download of NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition for PlayStation or Xbox ($99 value). Prices start from $399 and include models like the U7 series, which is a Mini-LED QLED TV that offers solid contrast while retaining excellent color reproduction. This sale is valid through November 12.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) is the perfect addition to your bedside table. It lets you watch videos, get news and weather updates, and take video calls and more. Right now, the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) smart display is $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled color smart bulb as a bonus. The smart bulb is Alexa compatible, so you can control the smart bulb using just your voice when paired with the Echo Show 5.
Echo Show 5 w/ free Sengled smart bulb: was $109 now $39 @ Amazon
Discounts on the Switch are fairly rare, but during the Black Friday sales we often see some pretty excellent bundles and that’s certainly the case this year. Right now the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle is just $299 at Best Buy. This package includes a Switch console, the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month Switch Online membership. A standalone Switch retails for the same price, so you’re getting one of the console's best games for free. That’s a pretty excellent value.
Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy
If you’re looking to pick up one of the best OLED TVs ahead of Black Friday, this is a great opportunity. The Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is $1,698 at Amazon — Amazon lists this as a $100 discount, but it’s actually $900 off its original asking price of $2,599. We were seriously impressed with this TV in our Sony A80L OLED TV review, and praised its top-notch picture quality and powerful sound. It also runs great thanks to the Google TV operating system.
Sony 65” Bravia XR A80L OLED TV: was $2,598 now $1,698 @ Amazon
Yes, early Black Friday deals are live!
Welcome to our live coverage of all the best early Black Friday deals.
You might think it’s too early to start your seasonal shopping, but Black Friday is no longer just a single day of epic discounts. The annual sales event has now stretched to cover pretty much the entire month of November, and that means that some seriously excellent early deals have already landed this year.
From big discounts on premium OLED TVs to the lowest prices ever for a wide variety of wireless headphones, we’re seeing plenty of early Black Friday deals that you won’t want to miss. So stick with us as we’ll guide you through all our favorite discounts in this live blog. Plus, we'll also offer up some useful buying tips and product recommendations as we build up to the big day.
If you were to ask me who's winning the Black Friday deals race so far, my answer would be Best Buy. The retailer is offering some early deals that no other retailer is matching. For example, it has the LG 48-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $549. That's cheaper than last year's price and the least-expensive OLED TV I've ever seen. Also, if you're a My Best Buy member, you can knock $100 off any of the new M3-powered MacBook Pros. Best Buy and Amazon are usually my go-to stores for Apple deals, and so far Amazon has the new MacBook Pros from $1,599 (full price).
Speaking of Walmart, the retailer has confirmed its plans for Black Friday 2023. The retailer's first batch of Black Friday deals will launch on Wednesday, November 8. That'll be followed by a second wave of deals that'll release on Wednesday, November 22. Finally, Walmart will wrap up the month with its Cyber Monday event which starts on November 27. I've highlighted some of my favorite deals in the article below. Remember, Walmart Plus shoppers get early access (12 p.m. ET) to the deals, whereas everyone else has to wait till 3 p.m. ET. (Additionally, check out our Walmart promo codes page for more ways to save this holiday season).
Happy Friday! Deals Editor in Chief Louis here guiding you through the best Black Friday deals on this first weekend of November. October ended up being an extremely busy month for deals. Things started with a bang as Amazon held its second October Prime Day. From that moment on, practically every retailer launched some form of early Black Friday sale. In previous years, I've usually bypassed these sales, but I admit in my 15 years as deals editor this October had some pretty epic deals. Which sets us up nicely for November. So I and the entire Tom's Guide deals team will help you sort out the best early sales to shop this weekend.
One of my top personal deals comes from Walmart. It's taking 50% off its Walmart Plus membership. It's a predictable deal in that I remember seeing it last year, but it's also a very rare deal. In 2023, I believe this is only the second time they offer it. So if you've ever been curious — now is the time to sign up.
Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart