Black Friday sales LIVE — 31 early deals I recommend now

The first full weekend of November is here and Black Friday deals are looking strong. This week alone we've seen OLED TV prices tumble to $549 (an all-time price low) as retailers launch aggressive dollar-off discounts on Apple's hottest gear, including the newly-announced MacBook Pros.

There are still two more weekends left before Thanksgiving, but if you want to get your shopping out of the way early — now is the time to do it. Best Buy, Amazon, and Target are just a few of the major retailers offering sitewide discounts this weekend. That's not to say every deal out there is worth your investment.

I've been covering Black Friday deals for 15 years and throughout my professional career I've learned to separate the good deals from the bad. So below I'm rounding up all of the best early Black Friday sales you can shop. I've carefully vetted and selected these deals because they're at their lowest price ever or because I don't foresee them getting significantly cheaper in the days to come. So if you want to get your holiday shopping done early — here are the deals I'd shop right now.

Top 10 early Black Friday deals

Best Black Friday deals right now

Christmas/Holiday decor: deals from $7 @ Amazon

It's time to deck the halls! Amazon has a wide range of holiday decor on sale from $7. The sale includes small pre-lit trees (a la Charlie Brown) as well as holiday ornaments. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen from any retailer. Note that Walmart has a similar sale with deals from $37, although Walmart's sale focuses more on Christmas trees.

Price check: deals from $37 @ Walmart

Croctober sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's "Croctober" sale is continuing through November. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000: was $17 now $12 @ Amazon

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is one of the best portable chargers you can buy. It's able to charge up your smartphone multiple times and the 10,000 mAh battery comes housed in a rugged casing. The lack of USB-C output is a disappointment, but it's otherwise a travel essential. And it's now on sale for just $12.

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

Save 40% now! The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging, and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It normally sells for $29, but it's on sale and you can click the on-page digital coupon to get it for $17.

Blink Mini Camera (3-Pack): was $100 now $39 @ Amazon

If you need to cover multiple rooms on a budget you can grab three Blink Minis for just $39 — $60 off the original price (just a single Blink Mini costs $35). These affordable cameras still pack a crisp 1080p resolution which makes out people and objects in motion. Notifications hit your devices within seconds and the cameras' infrared night vision mode makes it easy to see what's happening even in pitch-black rooms like a basement. Keep in mind that if you're away often and want to save recordings, you'll need to pay a subscription fee. However, they make great monitors for motion notifications and dropping into live feeds to check up on kids, pets, and even doorway activity.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Free Sengled smart bulb: The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. This smart display is currently $50 off, and it comes with a free Sengled smart bulb too.

Shark Days Sale: deals from $44 @ Walmart

It's Shark Days at Walmart and the retailer is discounting select Shark vacuums with prices as low as $44. The sale includes air purifiers, steam mops, robot vacs, and more. It's one of the biggest Shark appliance sales I've seen all year.

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49/year @ Walmart

Save 50% Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year (or $12.95/month), it's now on sale for just $49/year. This deal is available to new members only. Membership includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. The latest perk includes free access to Paramount Plus at no extra cost.

iPhone 15: free w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 for free ($0.01) when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $99 @ Amazon

Right now the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted by almost 40% in select men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable for longer runs and they're among the best running shoes we've tested. Remember to sift through for your size to pick up the relevant discount during early Black Friday deals.

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now $191 @ Tempur-Pedic

Editor's Choice! Tempur-Pedic is taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Adapt Topper sits at the top of our list of the best mattress toppers. It adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. It's now on sale for just $191 in twin size (was $319) or $251 in queen size (was $419), which is one of the best mattress topper deals we've seen so far.

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now.

Price check: $329 @ Best Buy

Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Editor's Choice! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $699 (was $1,049).

Hisense TVs: free video game dowload @ Best Buy

Heads up, gamers! When you buy an eligible Hisense TV at Best Buy, you'll get a free video game download of NBA 2K24: Black Mamba Edition for PlayStation or Xbox ($99 value). Prices start from $399 and include models like the U7 series, which is a Mini-LED QLED TV that offers solid contrast while retaining excellent color reproduction. This sale is valid through November 12.