LIVE: Best Black Friday deals — 57+ top sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

There’s no time like the present to start shopping for Black Friday deals. Not only are we just days away from the annual post-Thanksgiving sales event, but the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Target have already begun their Black Friday sales (Walmart will release its final batch of discounts on Wednesday). Get your shopping list ready as there are offers galore.
Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve been covering Black Friday for more than a decade, and in that time have learned a few tips and tricks that come in handy when sorting through the thousands of deals available across major retailers. And we’re deploying all our expertise to pick out today’s top deals, not based on what the retailers say, but based on our testing. We are highlighting deals on products we’ve extensively vetted and personally recommend.
We don’t foresee many of these top-rated items getting significantly cheaper as we approach the weekend either. So if you want to be extra prepared this year, and enjoy your Thanksgiving feast with all your holiday shopping taken care of, below you’ll find all the best deals. And for even more savings check out our guide to today’s best Black Friday deals.
- Alienware: gaming rigs from $799, monitors from $79
- Anker: power banks from $25 [Lowest price!]
- Amazon: 70% off Blink cams, Fire TV Sticks, more [Alexa sale!]
- AT&T: iPhone 15 Pro/Pixel 8 for free w/ unlimited
- Best Buy: MacBooks from $899, smart TVs from $69
- Dell: laptops from $299, desktops from $449
- DreamCloud: 50% off all mattresses
- GameStop: 50% off new video games [Half-off sale!]
- GlassesUSA.com: buy one, get one free on glasses/sunglasses
- Home Depot: up to 45% off tools, appliances, more
- HP: up to 69% off laptops, headsets, and monitors
- iGourmet: gifts and food baskets from $18
- iRobot: up to $645 off select robo vacs
- Lenovo: tablets, ThinkPads, desktops from $279
- Lowes: up to $800 off major kitchen appliances
- Microsoft: up to $400 off Surface, Xbox bundles, more
- Nectar: Editor's Choice mattress from $359
- Saatva: $400 off $1,000 or more [Exclusive!]
- Samsung: up to $800 off Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Shark: up to $75 off eligible purchases
- Sling TV: 50% off your first month
- Target: $100 off laptops, 50% off speakers
- Verizon: iPhone 15 Pro or Pixel 8 Pro for free [Free phones!]
- Walmart: cordless and robot vacs from $49
Top 10 Editor's Choice Black Friday deals
- AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $224 now $170 @ Amazon
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
- 8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus: was $929 now $599 @ Best Buy
- MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,698 @ Amazon
- PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
TVs
Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: for $148 @ Walmart
The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.
TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy
The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.
LG 75" UQ70 4K TV: was $749 now $579 @ Best Buy
If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 75-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this early Black Friday TV deal.
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.
Price check: $999 @ Best Buy
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy
Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,698 @ Amazon
This stunning 2023 Sony OLED TV is on sale at Amazon. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Our Sony A80L OLED review rightly says that it offers "a combination of picture quality, sound quality, and usability you can’t quite find anywhere else."
LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,296 @ Amazon
The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of TVs at the very top of its 4K OLED lineup in terms of pricing and technology. In our review, we called it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. It boasts superlative picture quality, a gorgeous design, and LG’s thoroughly refined webOS smart platform. If you're looking to splurge on a new TV, this is the one to get.
Price check: $2,299 @ Best Buy
Apple
AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. That's matches the lowest price we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
Price check: $184 @ Verizon | $239 @ B&H Photo
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy
The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price. It's an all-time price low right now. Note: The 256GB model is on sale for $379 at Amazon ($100 off).
8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon
The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Note it's been as low as $399 in the past.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! Apple Watch 9 deals are live, and the price has dropped to its lowest point ever at Amazon. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Just note that it has hit $749 a few times these past few weeks.
Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $999 @ Best Buy
Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,234 @ Amazon
The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. An upgraded model with a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD is also available for $1,499. We've seen the price drop by $100 at B&H.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,299 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
Editor's Choice! The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14" (M2 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch packs Apple's new M2 Pro silicon, which outperforms most of today's flagship laptops. (It can also be configured with the M2 Pro Max). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 review, we called it the world's best laptop. It offers an incredible battery life of over 14 hours. The base model includes a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (3024 x 1964), M2 Pro 10-core CPU (w/ 16-core GPU), 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: sold out @ Amazon | $1,799 @ B&H
Headphones
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offers strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $39 @ Walmart
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $89 @ Best Buy
Lowest Price! The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on. The Sony WF-C700N are at their lowest price ever right now.
Price check: $99 @ Amazon
Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $94 @ Walmart
As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones that launched in 2020, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. These are one of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones I've experienced at $149.