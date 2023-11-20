LIVE: Best Black Friday deals — 57+ top sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart

There’s no time like the present to start shopping for Black Friday deals. Not only are we just days away from the annual post-Thanksgiving sales event, but the likes of Amazon, Best Buy and Target have already begun their Black Friday sales (Walmart will release its final batch of discounts on Wednesday). Get your shopping list ready as there are offers galore.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ve been covering Black Friday for more than a decade, and in that time have learned a few tips and tricks that come in handy when sorting through the thousands of deals available across major retailers. And we’re deploying all our expertise to pick out today’s top deals, not based on what the retailers say, but based on our testing. We are highlighting deals on products we’ve extensively vetted and personally recommend.

We don’t foresee many of these top-rated items getting significantly cheaper as we approach the weekend either. So if you want to be extra prepared this year, and enjoy your Thanksgiving feast with all your holiday shopping taken care of, below you’ll find all the best deals. And for even more savings check out our guide to today’s best Black Friday deals .

Top 10 Editor's Choice Black Friday deals

TVs

Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: for $148 @ Walmart

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention in our TV guide because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $229 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright QLED display for well under $500. The Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. It's now at its lowest price ever and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen.

LG 75" UQ70 4K TV: was $749 now $579 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a new TV on a budget then this 75-inch LG is a great pick for a game room or home office. It's a 4K TV with all the smart features you could want. Plus, it also packs HDR10 and HLG support, as well as a Game Optimizer mode. It can upscale non-UHD content thanks to its Gen5 processor, and it's now on sale in this early Black Friday TV deal.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $996 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,296 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,296 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,998 now $1,698 @ Amazon

This stunning 2023 Sony OLED TV is on sale at Amazon. Of course, that's still quite an investment but in return, you'll get remarkable picture quality on the OLED panel thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. And, naturally, this set is optimized for the PS5, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Our Sony A80L OLED review rightly says that it offers "a combination of picture quality, sound quality, and usability you can’t quite find anywhere else."

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,296 @ Amazon

The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of TVs at the very top of its 4K OLED lineup in terms of pricing and technology. In our review, we called it one of the brightest OLED TVs on the market. It boasts superlative picture quality, a gorgeous design, and LG’s thoroughly refined webOS smart platform. If you're looking to splurge on a new TV, this is the one to get.

Price check: $2,299 @ Best Buy

Apple

AirPods: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $79. That's matches the lowest price we've seen for Apple's entry-level buds. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

8.3" iPad mini (WiFi/64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review, we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies. Note it's been as low as $399 in the past.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

LOWEST PRICE! Apple Watch 9 deals are live, and the price has dropped to its lowest point ever at Amazon. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. Just note that it has hit $749 a few times these past few weeks.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $999 @ Best Buy

Apple iMac (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,234 @ Amazon

The new iMac (M3) sports Apple's latest M3 processor and is 2x faster than its predecessor. The base configuration sports a 24-inch 4.5K display, M3 CPU with 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. An upgraded model with a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD is also available for $1,499. We've seen the price drop by $100 at B&H.

Price check: $1,299 @ B&H | $1,299 @ Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The new standard M3 MacBook Pro is up to 60% faster than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1) in key tasks like Final Cut Pro. If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Price check: $1,449 @ Best Buy

Headphones