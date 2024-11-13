Black Friday smartwatch deals 2024: I'm tracking the best sales on Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin and more

As someone who writes about smart wearables for a living, I can say without hesitation that there is no better time than right now to save big on the best smartwatch models and the best fitness trackers. Whether you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, a Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Garmin, a Fitbit, or a Google Pixel Watch, all the most recent releases are on sale.

For instance, ahead of Black Friday, the brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 is reduced by $50 on Amazon, while the Fitbit Inspire 3 is just $69, marked down from $99.

My favorite Android smartwatches are also on sale, including the Pixel Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. When it comes to sleep tracking data, the latest Galaxy wearables provide an unmatched level of analysis.

For the Apple faithful Apple Watch SE and Ultra 2 are also marked down, and so are plenty of the best Fitbit fitness trackers and the best Garmin watch models.

But, wait, isn't it a bit too early for Black Friday smartwatch deals? Not at all! I've been covering Black Friday sales events for over ten years and in the past three, I've noticed that a lot of the best deals occur during the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself.

That said, some of these devices may drop even lower, so check back often if you're on the verge of a purchase. I'll be updating this deals guide any time I notice a price change or a new deal comes onto my radar. With that in mind, you can find all the best early Black Friday 2024 smartwatch deals happening now below.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

Even before a discount, the second generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today. For folks with slimmer wrists, the 40mm model is the brand's lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also boasts the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 10 may be only a few months old but it's already on sale for $50. The best Apple Watch for fitness tracking, it offers all the same holistic tech and features as the pricier Ultra 2 in a much thinner and lighter package.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The latest Apple Watch Ultra model doesn't go on sale all that often, so, $699 is a great price for the brand's most premium, tough-built wearable. The Ultra 2 is also the best Apple Watch for battery life, easily surpassing the 48-hour mark in normal mode and pushing 72 hours in low-power mode.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

At $99, the Fitbit Inspire 3 is the best budget fitness tracker around, which means at $69, it's an absolute steal. This tiny device packs a punch, boasting ten days of battery, a bright (though small) AMOLED screen, support for lots of different workout types and even mirrored smartphone notifications. However, there's no onboard GPS, so if you want that, move on to the Fitbit Charge 6 below.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker you can buy in 2024, and even more so with its price reduced by a whopping $60. Super light and comfortable to wear, you get reliable GPS and heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, multiple days of battery life, loads of exercise tracking modes and a bright, colorful AMOLED screen.

Garmin watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $164 @ Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 55 is one of the smartwatches I find myself recommending the most for workout tracking because it's well-priced, records a wealth of useful metrics, offers great battery life and accurate GPS tracking, wears comfortably and looks stylish on the wrist. It's also the best affordable Garmin watch, even before a sizable discount.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $222 @ Amazon

The Forerunner 165 is a relatively new mid-tier running watch with a lot of niceties on offer for the price including a bright AMOLED touchscreen, a lightweight and well-built construction, lots of useful training tools ordinarily reserved for higher-end Garmins and excellent battery life. All this adds up to the best Garmin watch for beginners in 2024.

Garmin Fenix 7: was $649 now $429 @ Amazon

The Fenix 7 was recently replaced by the Fenix 8, the best Garmin for marathons, but it remains a capable fitness-focused wearable that's jam-packed with helpful training and workout analysis tools. Moreover, this is the cheapest price I've ever seen the Fenix 7 sell for, making it one of the best sports watches you can get for under $450 right now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm): was $269 now $236 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is an easy-wearing, feature-rich flagship Android smartwatch with no shortage of holistic tools and tech to help you live your healthiest life. Sleep insights and analysis are particularly useful and actionable, making this the best smartwatch for sleep tracking in 2024, too.