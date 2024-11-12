Garmin Black Friday deals — 8 biggest discounts I’d shop right now
Get up to 50% off these outstanding GPS watches
The best Black Friday deals always include a range of discounts on Garmin watches, and several outstanding devices have already been reduced. You can rely on finding older Garmin devices in the sales, but some of the newest and best Garmin watches are also discounted ahead of Black Friday.
You can save on both the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Garmin Forerunner 965, impressive AMOLED sports watches that are the latest version in their line, while the standout deal on an older watch is the Garmin Fenix 7 dropping to its lowest ever price.
I’ve been testing Garmin watches for many years and have reviewed almost every sports watch in the brand’s range, as well as covering the Black Friday sales for several years, so I know what’s likely to be reduced, and what a good deal on a Garmin watch looks like.
Below you’ll find the best Garmin Black Friday deals currently available. I’ll keep updating the list as more deals pop up closer to Black Friday itself, so check back to see if the watch you’re after has dropped in price.
Quick List
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $224 @ Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $289 @ Walmart
- Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 7: was $649 now $429 @ Amazon
- Garmin Epix 2: was $899 now $449 @ Walmart
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $524 @ Amazon
Black Friday Garmin deals
The price of Garmin’s entry-level running watch could still drop further in the Black Friday sales, but this is still a good deal on a great watch for beginners in particular. The Forerunner 55 is a simple but accurate sports tracker with a lightweight design, and the black and light blue versions are both reduced by $30 right now.
This 10% discount is not the biggest saving you’ll find this Black Friday, but the Forerunner 165 is a relatively new watch that I wasn’t sure would be reduced at all. We picked the Forerunner 165 as the best running watch in the Tom’s Guide Awards 2024, offering Garmin’s key features in an attractive design with an AMOLED display and at a good price.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a sporty smartwatch with an AMOLED display. It offers extensive health and fitness tracking and while it doesn’t match the smarts of watches like the Apple Watch 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, I found the Vivoactive 5’s native sports tracking to be more reliable, and it comes in cheaper especially with this $50 discount on Amazon.
Although an older watch that’s been superseded by both the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965, the Garmin Forerunner 945 is still worth considering at this low price, because it has some key features you won’t find on many other sports watches under $300, such as offline maps. It’s an accurate multisport tracker with detailed training analysis and while it doesn’t have an AMOLED display, it’s still a good-looking and lightweight watch and has week-long battery life.
The Forerunner 255 is a prime candidate for discounts this Black Friday as an older watch that’s been superseded by the Forerunner 265. This $100 saving on the music version of the 255 is certainly a good deal on an impressive multisport watch and actually equals the lowest price its been.
The Garmin Fenix 8 recently launched, which means my eyes are peeled looking for discounts on older top-end Garmins like the Fenix 7 and Epix Pro. This is the cheapest the Fenix 7 has ever been, and while it’s missing some of the hardware upgrades on newer models like an AMOLED screen, it’s still up to date with Garmin’s software updates and undoubtedly the most impressive sports watch available from any brand for $429.
Another watch to keep an eye on in the sales, the Garmin Epix 2 has dropped to its lowest price ever at Walmart. It's an excellent price for an AMOLED sports watch that offers Garmin’s top sports tracking and training analysis features, plus offline maps and smarts including music storage and NFC payments.
The Garmin Forerunner 965 has a case for being Garmin’s best watch overall, with a bright AMOLED display and all the brand’s best features in a slim design that’s much lighter than the likes of the Fenix 8 or Enduro 3. It’s not a watch that I’ve seen big discounts on yet, so this $75 saving caught the eye, even if I’d hope to see it drop below $500 at some point this Black Friday.
