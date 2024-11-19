Samsung just rolled out One UI 6 to older smartwatches — here's the new features

Today, Samsung announced that the One UI 6 Watch operating system is starting to roll out to older Galaxy Watches. Additionally, the update will bring some features currently available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7, two of the best smartwatches, to select Galaxy Watches.

Previous generations compatible with the update include the Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch FE.

For those avoiding smartwatches, picking up an older Galaxy Watch with newer features may be the way to get into wearables.

The two most significant new features coming down the line are the energy score and sleep analysis. Energy Score is a tracking tool that looks at your overall health and gives you a score based on your combined metrics. The various tracked metrics include sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability. Energy score will make recommendations based on where your score is at.

Along the sleep lines, One UI 6 also introduced a new Sleep apnea feature that uses different sleep tracking tools to potentially spot sleep apnea.

The update is bringing some AI features to older Galaxy Watches, including suggested replies in text messages and Double Pinch Gestures. This needs to be paired with a Galaxy phone, but it allows you to use some gesture controls to do things like answer calls, dismiss alarms and take photos.

Besides the energy score and AI, other new features to older Galaxy Watches include new fitness trackers. Race introduces comparisons of your current and past performance to help you see improvements and find new edges in training. Workout Routine allows you to build personalized workout routines and combine exercises tailored to your goals.

Lastly, the update adds new watch faces, including the minimalist Simple Digital face, Ultra Info Board, which immediately features all of the tracking on the display, and the Spatial Number display, that you've probably seen in Galaxy Watch 7 ads featuring a very graphical style.