Huge Garmin smartwatch sale live on Amazon — 9 post-Prime Day deals you can still grab today

Prime Day has come and gone — but Garmin deals are still going strong on Amazon. The retailer continues to slash the prices on on the latest and best Garmin watches. And if you're looking to upgrade your running tech for summer, consider these smartwatch deals from $149 to be your perfect excuse.

For instance, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is down to $472, a whopping 48% off. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $100 off, while the Garmin Epix Pro is knocking 45% off the original price. And there's plenty more deals where those came from!

Whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch, the Garmin sale on Amazon has a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks.

Best Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $165 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $248 at Amazon While it lacks the flashy AMOLED display of the Forerunner 265, the Forerunner 255 is otherwise a good match for its successor, and the memory-in-pixel screen is still clear to read in all conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch that has dual-band GPS tracking plus useful training analysis and music storage, and it’s back at its lowest ever price courtesy of this Amazon discount.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The latest Forerunner is our new top pick for the best Garmin watch. In our Garmin Forerunner 265 review, we called it "a huge improvement" over the previous model. This iteration of the watch brings a gorgeous AMOLED display with a higher resolution, plus Garmin's Training Readiness Score feature. You also get accurate GPS and lots of advanced training metrics at a glance.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $549 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 965 packs a bright, beautiful OLED display, accurate heart rate and GPS tracking, and excellent integration with the Garmin Connect app. In our Garmin Forerunner 965 review, we said this is the ideal watch to get if you want a premium training watch with a large screen. However, there's no ECG sensor or support for wireless charging.

Garmin fēnix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899 now $549 at Amazon The Fenix 7 Pro is available at an impressive discount. For $549, it’s hard to find a better sports watch offering this level of performance. The Fenix 7 Pro delivers top-tier sports tracking, in-depth training analysis, and advanced navigation features, all packed into a durable and stylish design with outstanding battery life.