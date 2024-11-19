Black Friday smart ring deals — best sales now on Oura Ring, Galaxy Ring and more

Smart rings are a less cumbersome alternative to the best smartwatches , boasting similar wellness-tracking features in a sleeker package. Right now, the best smart ring models, from Oura to Samsung, are on sale ahead of the holiday season.

The deals start at just $149 for the Amazfit Helio Ring , a competent little wellness tracker with no subscription fees. You can also pick up the Oura Ring 3 for $50 off . Details on these smart ring deals and others are below.

Black Friday smart ring deals

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Oura Ring Gen 3 was recently replaced by the Oura Ring 4, but the older model offers nearly all the same features and tech as its successor. The Oura Ring 4 may be comfier thanks to the sensors being fully recessed within the interior of the ring, but $249 is a great price for a smart ring from the market leader in the space. (Just be aware there's a monthly subscription cost.) Plus, the Oura Ring 3 plays nicely with Android and iOS devices.

Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Amazfit Helio Ring is already our pick for the best value smart ring in 2024 and now it's on sale for 25% off, bringing the cost down to just $149 for a wearable that's almost as good as its Samsung and Oura rivals. Better yet, like the Galaxy Ring, there's no monthly subscription to deal with.