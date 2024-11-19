Black Friday smart ring deals — best sales now on Oura Ring, Galaxy Ring and more
Save up to 25% off our favorite smart rings
Smart rings are a less cumbersome alternative to the best smartwatches, boasting similar wellness-tracking features in a sleeker package. Right now, the best smart ring models, from Oura to Samsung, are on sale ahead of the holiday season.
The deals start at just $149 for the Amazfit Helio Ring, a competent little wellness tracker with no subscription fees. You can also pick up the Oura Ring 3 for $50 off. Details on these smart ring deals and others are below.
Black Friday smart ring deals
Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Oura Ring Gen 3 was recently replaced by the Oura Ring 4, but the older model offers nearly all the same features and tech as its successor. The Oura Ring 4 may be comfier thanks to the sensors being fully recessed within the interior of the ring, but $249 is a great price for a smart ring from the market leader in the space. (Just be aware there's a monthly subscription cost.) Plus, the Oura Ring 3 plays nicely with Android and iOS devices.
Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399 now $351 @ Amazon
Note that savings on the Samsung Galaxy Ring vary considerably based on your size selection. Presently, size 9 is the most affordable option; size 8 is also on sale for $371 via Amazon. The best smart ring for sleep tracking and the nearest competitor to Oura, the Galaxy Ring is a long-lasting, well-constructed holistic data-gathering machine. However, you'll need an Android smartphone to use it.
Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon
The Amazfit Helio Ring is already our pick for the best value smart ring in 2024 and now it's on sale for 25% off, bringing the cost down to just $149 for a wearable that's almost as good as its Samsung and Oura rivals. Better yet, like the Galaxy Ring, there's no monthly subscription to deal with.
RingConn Ring Gen 1: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon
In addition to the Midnight Black option, the Moonlit Silver RingConn Ring is also on sale for 22% off via Amazon. However, you can save an additional $20 off both options by clipping the Amazon coupon below the price. While this isn't RingConn's newest smart ring, it does offer loads of wellness tracking data, great battery life, and a thin/lightweight design. Plus, there's no subscription cost.
