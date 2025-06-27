I review smartwatches for a living — and 5 of the best models I’ve ever tested are deeply discounted ahead of Prime Day
Not a drill: Every Apple Watch model is on sale right now
If you’ve been thinking about investing in a smartwatch, I’ve got great news. Some of the best smartwatch models I’ve tested are currently available at deeply discounted prices. And I’m not talking about older-generation models; some of these deals are devices that are less than six months old.
The most notable deal is $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10. That’s right, Apple’s latest/greatest smartwatch is a whopping 25% off. Don’t dilly-dally if tempted, because this deal won’t last long. Of course, that’s far from the only Apple Watch on sale right now…
Summer smartwatch deals: quick links
- Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy
- Garmin Instinct 3 Solar: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $169 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $729 @ Amazon
Summer smartwatch deals
The Apple Watch Series 10 is my favorite full-featured smartwatch available today. This is thanks to a bright and well-saturated touchscreen, a thin and lightweight case design, a plethora of built-in and third-party apps and smart features, useful safety tools and a smooth-as-butter user interface.
While the Apple Watch Series 10 may be my number one choice for a full-featured smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is effortlessly my number two. Easy-wearing and equally packed with smarts and handy features, I’m a huge fan of Samsung’s AI-powered holistic insights, wellness tools, and detailed sleep-tracking reports.
There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar is the undisputed battery life champion of 2025. This particular model, in 50mm, can last up to 40 days on a single charge with normal use and 150+ hours when using full-system GPS tracking. It’s super tough-built, with 100 meters of water resistance, and jam-packed with tracking modes and features that outdoor adventurers — like myself — will appreciate.
This is just $20 off from the lowest price I’ve ever seen the latest Apple Watch SE sell for. Even before discounts, the Apple Watch SE 2022 is among the best cheap smartwatches you can pick up today. Despite its approachable price, Apple’s entry-level model boasts nearly all the same features found on the newer Series 10 and Ultra 2.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Cupertino’s longest-lasting, toughest-built smartwatch with 100 meters of water resistance, an all-titanium case, customizable “action button,” super-bright and responsive touchscreen and an impressive suite of onboard health and fitness tracking sensors.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
