I'm tracking the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals LIVE: huge discounts on the Apple Watch 10, SE and Ultra 2 right now

If you have an iPhone and want a smartwatch, then the next few days are a great time as there are a lot of Black Friday Apple Watch deals live right now, with huge discounts on some of the latest models.

I've been testing smartwatches and covering Black Friday since 2016, so I know when a deal is actually a good deal and have scoured this year's sales to find you the Apple Watch Black Friday deals that are actually worth your money.

My favorite deal at the moment is on the Apple Watch SE 2022 (40mm) which is down to just $149 at Amazon, saving you $100 right now. And the new Apple Watch Series 10 is already reduced by $70 at Amazon, despite only being two months old!

Of course, the Apple Watch is the most popular choice for iPhone owners, but it's not your only one. If you're after a bit more variety, we're also keeping tabs on all the best Black Friday smartwatch deals around right now.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (40mm): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the best budget Apple Watch, with many of the range's most useful features thanks to a recent upgrade to watchOS 11. It has the same battery life and water resistance as the flagship Apple Watch 10, though without the newer watch's sleep apnea notifications. It's great value at the best of times, and an even better deal with this $100 discount. This deal applies to the Starlight model, but there are savings of varying amounts on most colors.

Apple Watch SE (44mm): was $279 now $199 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE (2022) is also available in a larger size (44mm). It's functionally the same as the smaller version, but the screen is 4mm larger and the watch is 5 grams heavier. Due to the larger display, it retails for more than the 40mm edition, but this price brings it down to less than $200 — a rare discount you don't want to miss.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm): was $399 now $329 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is only two months old and, incredibly, it's already on sale for $70 less — a pretty impressive 18% discount. It runs the latest watchOS 11 software, can help detect sleep apnea, and includes a host of new fitness metrics, including great tools to prevent overtraining. And in our Apple Watch Series 10 review, Kate Kozuch said that "the Apple Watch Series 10 exceeded my expectations" and that it hits the "sweet spot for a flagship [watch]."

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm): was $429 now $359 at Amazon The larger Series 10 watch is also $70 off right now at Amazon. You get 4mm more on the case, and the watch is 6 grams heavier, but otherwise it's the same experience on both models, so which you choose will depend on the version that suits your wrist best.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon It may only be available in two colors and a single size (49mm) but this is the Apple Watch designed for the outdoors. It has all the same tools and features as the Series 10, but also comes with an emergency siren, support for scuba diving sessions, and dual-band GPS for improved location tracking. Oh, and it can last up to 36 hours, double the Series 10's 18-hour battery.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm): was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Series 9 may be so last year, but you can upgrade it to watchOS 11 and get many of the same features currently available on the Series 10. The main difference is that the Series 9 is only available with a stainless steel body (versus the 10's titanium design) and it doesn't have a water temperature sensor. Otherwise, it's a pretty close match for $50 less than the Series 10's Black Friday price.

Black Friday Apple Watch UK deals