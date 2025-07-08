I review smartwatches and these are the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and a small but mighty selection of wearables is on sale. So, whether you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker or a full-featured smartwatch, I’ve got a sweet bargain for you.

The Apple Watch SE is just $169 during Amazon Prime Day sales, for a savings of 32%. It even comes on a fresh-to-death Lake Green Sports Loop. That’s not all: The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 off, its cheapest price ever.

Not an iPhone user? Score the incredibly tough-built and long-lasting Galaxy Watch Ultra for only $401, a massive savings of $248. Find these deals — and even more — below.

Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple’s newest model is also on sale for an impressive $100, or 25%, off. Featuring an outrageously thin case design and highly visible touchscreen, the Apple Watch Series 10 is my favorite full-featured smartwatch. For this deal, you can select from a couple of different case and strap styles, including all-black on a black silicone strap, rose gold on a white silicone strap, and rose gold on a plum Sports Loop.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $109 at Amazon Want the best fitness tracker available today? Look no further than the lightweight and easy-wearing Fitbit Charge 6. It boasts a small AMOLED touchscreen, up to a week of battery, onboard GPS, support for a wide range of workout and activity types, and reliable health-tracking tech. Plus, handy Google apps, like Maps and Google Wallet, come preloaded.

Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Sense 2 is the most advanced fitness-tracking wearable Fitbit has produced. Sporting a much larger screen than the Charge 6, the device also boasts additional health-tracking features, like ECG readings, stress monitoring, and skin temperature tracking. A small selection of Google apps is additionally supported, as is Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.