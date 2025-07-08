I review smartwatches and these are the 5 deals I'd buy with my own money this Prime Day
Including the Apple Watch Series 10 for its lowest price ever
Amazon Prime Day is here again, and a small but mighty selection of wearables is on sale. So, whether you’re in the market for a new fitness tracker or a full-featured smartwatch, I’ve got a sweet bargain for you.
The Apple Watch SE is just $169 during Amazon Prime Day sales, for a savings of 32%. It even comes on a fresh-to-death Lake Green Sports Loop. That’s not all: The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 off, its cheapest price ever.
Not an iPhone user? Score the incredibly tough-built and long-lasting Galaxy Watch Ultra for only $401, a massive savings of $248. Find these deals — and even more — below.
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: quick links
- Apple Watch SE (2022): was $249 now $169 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon
- Fitbit Sense 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $403 @ Amazon
Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals
This is very close to the lowest price I’ve seen Apple’s entry-level smartwatch go for. Even though the device is several years old, the Apple Watch SE (2022) offers nearly all the same smart features, safety tools, third-party apps, and health tech as its much pricier siblings. It’s also Apple’s smallest smartwatch (in 40mm).
Apple’s newest model is also on sale for an impressive $100, or 25%, off. Featuring an outrageously thin case design and highly visible touchscreen, the Apple Watch Series 10 is my favorite full-featured smartwatch. For this deal, you can select from a couple of different case and strap styles, including all-black on a black silicone strap, rose gold on a white silicone strap, and rose gold on a plum Sports Loop.
Want the best fitness tracker available today? Look no further than the lightweight and easy-wearing Fitbit Charge 6. It boasts a small AMOLED touchscreen, up to a week of battery, onboard GPS, support for a wide range of workout and activity types, and reliable health-tracking tech. Plus, handy Google apps, like Maps and Google Wallet, come preloaded.
The Sense 2 is the most advanced fitness-tracking wearable Fitbit has produced. Sporting a much larger screen than the Charge 6, the device also boasts additional health-tracking features, like ECG readings, stress monitoring, and skin temperature tracking. A small selection of Google apps is additionally supported, as is Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most durable and longest-lasting full-featured smartwatch for Android ever released. With 100 meters of water resistance, a titanium alloy case, and up to two days of battery life under normal conditions or four days in low-power mode, it means business. A gigantic AMOLED touchscreen adorns the front, while under the hood, the Galaxy Watch Ultra offers Samsung’s best wellness tech, including some of my favorite sleep monitoring insights.
Dan Bracaglia is the Tom’s Guide editorial lead for all things smartwatches, fitness trackers and outdoor gear. With 15 years of experience as a consumer technology journalist testing everything from Oura Rings to instant cameras, Dan is deeply passionate about helping readers save money and make informed purchasing decisions. In the past year alone, Dan has assessed major product releases from the likes of Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung, Polar and many others.
An avid outdoor adventurer, Dan is based in the U.S. Pacific Northwest where he takes advantage of the beautiful surroundings every chance he gets. A lover of kayaking, hiking, swimming, biking, snowboarding and exploring, he also makes every effort to combine his day job with his passions. When not assessing the sleep tracking and heart rate accuracy of the latest tach gadgets, you can find him photographing Seattle’s vibrant underground music community.
