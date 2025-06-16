Amazon knocks up to 50% off Garmin watches — here are 15 deals worth shopping now

Amazon's summer sale is slashing the prices on the latest and best Garmin watches. And if you're looking to upgrade your running gear for summer, consider these smartwatch deals from $149 to be your perfect excuse.

For instance, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is down to $479, a whopping 47% off, and the Garmin Forerunner 265 is just $349, saving you $100. Another fan-favorite is the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, which is currently sporting a $200 discount.

Whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch, the Garmin sale on Amazon has a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks from the sale.

Best Garmin deals

Garmin Approach S12: was $199 now $149 at Amazon The Garmin Approach S12 has all the features you could want out of an entry-level golfing watch. It's affordable, has accurate GPS tracking and is pre-loaded with 43,000 courses. The watch lasts for 10 weeks of battery life with GPS off or 30 hours with GPS on. Our Garmin Approach S12 review said this is "good entry-level golf watch with most basic features and solid battery life that lasts several rounds."

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Garmin Lily 2 : was $299 now $249 at Amazon The Lily 2 Active is easily one of the sleekest-looking designs Garmin has come out with, and this new discount only sweetens the deal. Now, we'd not only recommend a watch on looks alone, but you're also getting access to a built-in GPS and a wealth of different sports modes.

Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $262 at Amazon While it lacks the flashy AMOLED display of the Forerunner 265, the Forerunner 255 is otherwise a good match for its successor, and the memory-in-pixel screen is still clear to read in all conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch that has dual-band GPS tracking plus useful training analysis and music storage, and it’s back at its lowest ever price courtesy of this Amazon discount.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $319 at Amazon The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 at Amazon The new Garmin Forerunner 570 now supersedes the Forerunner 265 in the Garmin range and has a bigger, brighter screen plus a mic and speaker, but the Forerunner 265 is $200 cheaper thanks to this deal and matches the Forerunner 570 well on sports tracking features.

Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This discount on the Garmin Venu 3 equals the lowest price it’s ever gone for, with both the standard Venu 3 and smaller Venu 3S reduced by $100 at multiple retailers. It’s a sleek AMOLED smartwatch with features like NFC payments and music storage on top of Garmin’s reliably excellent sports tracking.