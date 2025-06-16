Amazon knocks up to 50% off Garmin watches — here are 15 deals worth shopping now
Shop sporty and sleek smartwatches from $149
Amazon's summer sale is slashing the prices on the latest and best Garmin watches. And if you're looking to upgrade your running gear for summer, consider these smartwatch deals from $149 to be your perfect excuse.
For instance, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is down to $479, a whopping 47% off, and the Garmin Forerunner 265 is just $349, saving you $100. Another fan-favorite is the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED, which is currently sporting a $200 discount.
Whether you need a rugged adventure watch or a sleek smartwatch, the Garmin sale on Amazon has a little something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite picks from the sale.
Quick Links
- Shop the full Garmin sale
- Garmin Approach S12: was $199 now $149
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $166
- Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249 now $194
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349
- Garmin Venu 3: was $449 now $349
- Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899 now $479
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $499
- Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $999 now $799
Best Garmin deals
The Garmin Approach S12 has all the features you could want out of an entry-level golfing watch. It's affordable, has accurate GPS tracking and is pre-loaded with 43,000 courses. The watch lasts for 10 weeks of battery life with GPS off or 30 hours with GPS on. Our Garmin Approach S12 review said this is "good entry-level golf watch with most basic features and solid battery life that lasts several rounds."
This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers 11-day battery life, 24/7 health tracking, 25+ sports apps, and smart notifications, keeping you connected on both Android and iOS.
This sporty mid-range watch is a great training companion with a bright AMOLED display, onboard GPS, advanced heart health monitoring, sleep tracking and tons of tools for training. It also has a SpO2 sensor, 11-day battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters. Check out our Garmin Forerunner 165 hands-on review for the full lowdown.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
The Lily 2 Active is easily one of the sleekest-looking designs Garmin has come out with, and this new discount only sweetens the deal. Now, we'd not only recommend a watch on looks alone, but you're also getting access to a built-in GPS and a wealth of different sports modes.
While it lacks the flashy AMOLED display of the Forerunner 265, the Forerunner 255 is otherwise a good match for its successor, and the memory-in-pixel screen is still clear to read in all conditions. It’s a great triathlon watch that has dual-band GPS tracking plus useful training analysis and music storage, and it’s back at its lowest ever price courtesy of this Amazon discount.
The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.
The new Garmin Forerunner 570 now supersedes the Forerunner 265 in the Garmin range and has a bigger, brighter screen plus a mic and speaker, but the Forerunner 265 is $200 cheaper thanks to this deal and matches the Forerunner 570 well on sports tracking features.
The Garmin Venu 3S combines sleek design with powerful health and fitness features, including advanced sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and a bright AMOLED display.
This discount on the Garmin Venu 3 equals the lowest price it’s ever gone for, with both the standard Venu 3 and smaller Venu 3S reduced by $100 at multiple retailers. It’s a sleek AMOLED smartwatch with features like NFC payments and music storage on top of Garmin’s reliably excellent sports tracking.
In our Garmin Approach S62 review, we said this is the best golf watch an avid player can get. It's got accurate GPS measurements, great virtual caddy analysis and excellent battery life in GPS mode. It's pricy, so if you're a beginner the Garmin Approach S12 may be a better pick.
The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale for 47% off The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the white titanium design on the silver band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and slate steel models are also on sale but are more expensive.
The Garmin Forerunner 970 has just launched, meaning now’s the time to look for discounts on its predecessor the Garmin Forerunner 965, and this $100 discount doesn’t disappoint. The Forerunner 965 is an incredible AMOLED sports watch with offline maps and a wealth of sports tracking and training analysis features all packed into a lightweight design. The Forerunner 970 has a brighter screen and some new features like a built-in flashlight, but will set you back $749 right now.
The Fenix 8 is the top dog in Garmin’s smartwatch range. The Garmin Fenix 8 only came out last August so to see the entire range reduced by $200 is remarkable.
