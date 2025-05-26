Memorial Day smartwatch sales — 9 deals I'd shop from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Memorial Day sales are a great time to save. And while there's plenty of deals on laptops and TVs, there are also a handful of great Memorial Day smartwatch sales.

One of my favorite deals right now is the Garmin Fenix 8 for just $789 at Amazon. It's not the cheapest deal out there, but it's an excellent investment on what we called Garmin's top sports watch. Or, if you're strictly looking for a fitness tracker, you can secure the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $89 at Walmart.

These are some excellent deals today — but they won't be sticking around much longer. Below you'll find the 9 best Memorial Day smartwatch sales I recommend at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. Once you're done, be sure to check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales live blog.

Best deals now

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $89 at Walmart The Fitbit Inspire 3 is another incredibly reasonably priced fitness tracker. If you're not quite ready to commit to a full-blown smartwatch, then it's a top pick for those on a budget. You get 10 days of battery life, a bright screen and eye-catching strap, as well as sleep and heart rate monitoring. You can't ask for much more for $89.

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Save $100 on the four-star Google Pixel Watch 2 and you'll get a feature-packed, lightweight model with a 24-hour always on screen. It leans into safety features with emergency SOS, fall detection and even a Safety Check that'll alert your loved ones if you don't arrive or finish an activity in an allotted time. It'a smart bit of kit that bridges between fitness tracker and smartwatch.

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $199 at Amazon In this limited time deal for Memorial Day weekend, you can get 20% off one of Garmin's best smartwatches, the Forerunner 165. It's one of the best GPS models we've ever tested, boasting 19 hours of battery life with GPS or 11 days without, five tactile buttons as well as touchscreen and unique insights into training and recovery. It's also a great entry-level pick for an impressive AMOLED screen, especially at this price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon For Amazon's #1 bestseller, a surprising discount. It's not often you'll see the Apple Watch Series 10 reduced, but right now you can save $100. It leads the pack in our best smartwatches guide for its new and improved display, fast charging, familiar user interface and compatibility with a wide range of useful apps. You'll need to be an iPhone user, but it's absolutely the pick if you are.

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 at Best Buy This is the watch to get if you're into running. The Garmin Forerunner 265 comes in two different sizes, boasting an accurate GPS as well as advanced training and recovery metrics – all displayed on a bright and beautiful AMOLED screen. The 165 is a great alternative on our list for a budget, but if you want to stretch, with $100 off right now it feels like the perfect time to strike.