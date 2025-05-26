Memorial Day smartwatch sales — 9 deals I'd shop from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
Lock into your fitness with these excellent savings
Memorial Day sales are a great time to save. And while there's plenty of deals on laptops and TVs, there are also a handful of great Memorial Day smartwatch sales.
One of my favorite deals right now is the Garmin Fenix 8 for just $789 at Amazon. It's not the cheapest deal out there, but it's an excellent investment on what we called Garmin's top sports watch. Or, if you're strictly looking for a fitness tracker, you can secure the Fitbit Inspire 3 for $89 at Walmart.
These are some excellent deals today — but they won't be sticking around much longer. Below you'll find the 9 best Memorial Day smartwatch sales I recommend at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. Once you're done, be sure to check out our full guide to the best Memorial Day sales live blog.
Quick Links
- Amazfit Band 7: was $49 now $42 @ Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99 now $89 @ Walmart
- Google Pixel Watch 2: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy
- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $329 now $219 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $389 @ Walmart
- Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $999 now $789 @ Amazon
Best deals now
The Amazfit Band 7 is an excellent fitness tracker for first-time buyers. Why? Well it's simple, easy-to-wear and comes with an easy-to-use interface. We already praised it in our four-and-half star review for being under $50, giving it a spot in our best fitness trackers guide, and now it's sporting even more discount.
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is another incredibly reasonably priced fitness tracker. If you're not quite ready to commit to a full-blown smartwatch, then it's a top pick for those on a budget. You get 10 days of battery life, a bright screen and eye-catching strap, as well as sleep and heart rate monitoring. You can't ask for much more for $89.
Save $100 on the four-star Google Pixel Watch 2 and you'll get a feature-packed, lightweight model with a 24-hour always on screen. It leans into safety features with emergency SOS, fall detection and even a Safety Check that'll alert your loved ones if you don't arrive or finish an activity in an allotted time. It'a smart bit of kit that bridges between fitness tracker and smartwatch.
In this limited time deal for Memorial Day weekend, you can get 20% off one of Garmin's best smartwatches, the Forerunner 165. It's one of the best GPS models we've ever tested, boasting 19 hours of battery life with GPS or 11 days without, five tactile buttons as well as touchscreen and unique insights into training and recovery. It's also a great entry-level pick for an impressive AMOLED screen, especially at this price.
I absolutely love a bundle deal and with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 at Amazon, the huge retailer are throwing in a SmartTag2 for free. Better yet, it's over $100 off its usual price. This is one of the best smartwatches on the market and doubles as a competent workout tracker, too. It's lightweight, comfy and full of features. Plus, we voted it the top pick for sleep tracking.
For Amazon's #1 bestseller, a surprising discount. It's not often you'll see the Apple Watch Series 10 reduced, but right now you can save $100. It leads the pack in our best smartwatches guide for its new and improved display, fast charging, familiar user interface and compatibility with a wide range of useful apps. You'll need to be an iPhone user, but it's absolutely the pick if you are.
This is the watch to get if you're into running. The Garmin Forerunner 265 comes in two different sizes, boasting an accurate GPS as well as advanced training and recovery metrics – all displayed on a bright and beautiful AMOLED screen. The 165 is a great alternative on our list for a budget, but if you want to stretch, with $100 off right now it feels like the perfect time to strike.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the toughest-built, sportiest and longest-lasting smartwatches from the tech brand. Similar in specs to the Galaxy Watch 7, the Ultra comes with a larger screen and rugged design. So, if you're thinking of spending a little extra money, you won't have to part with as much during this excellent Memorial Day weekend sale.
The priciest Garmin in my recommendations, but arguably you get exactly what you pay for. The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is an adventure lovers dream and if you're sporty, this is the watch for you. And if this year's marathons have already inspired you, you'll also want to pick this up for your own training. It's hands down one of the best sports watches for outdoor workouts, now with 21% off.
Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.
