Wondering how to block or unfriend someone on Facebook? We all do at some point. Whether it's a person you're no longer in touch with or a user you'd prefer not have access to your timeline, you can remove them from your Friends list or block them entirely.

There are many, many reasons to break up with someone on Facebook. Whatever inspires you to remove that person from your social media world, knowing how to block or unfriend someone on the social network will come in handy.

Luckily, Facebook makes it simple to block and unfriend other users, whether temporarily or permanently.

Keep in mind that you can always learn how to make yourself anonymous on Facebook if you don't want to be identified by strangers and annoying acquaintances. You can also see our guide on how to delete your Facebook account if you want to remove yourself from the social network instead.

But if you'd rather just clean out some friends without altering your own account, read on to find out how to block or unfriend someone on Facebook.

How to block someone on Facebook

If you block someone on Facebook, you'll prevent them from interacting with your account in any way. You won't be able to interact with that person's account, either (but you probably don't want to if you're blocking them).

Blocking someone on Facebook automatically removes them from your Friends list, too.

1. First, open the Facebook profile of the person you want to block.

2. Click the ellipses icon (...) on their profile.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click 'Block' from the menu.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Click 'Confirm' to block the person on Facebook.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've accidentally blocked someone or have had a change of heart, be sure to check out how to unblock someone on Facebook, too.

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

You don't need to block someone to limit your interactions with them on Facebook. You can "unfriend" them instead, and re-friend them at a later time if you want.

1. Open the profile of the person you want to unfriend.

2. Click the 'person' icon, next to the ellipses (...).

(Image credit: Future)

3. Click 'Unfriend' from the menu.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Click 'Confirm' to unfriend the user on Facebook.

(Image credit: Future)

You've now unfriended someone on Facebook. Note that you can re-add them as a friend at any time, if you change your mind.