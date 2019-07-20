As many reasons as there are to block someone on Facebook (and to delete your account entirely ) sometimes you have a change of heart. Whether you made IRL amends, made a mistake, or made a resolution to eschew impulsive blocking habits, you may find yourself needing to make someone your friend again.

It’s extremely simple to block a user, but it’s a tad trickier to unblock them. The option is nestled within the settings of your account, so to make things easier we’ll show you how step-by-step. Here’s how to unblock someone on Facebook:

How to unblock someone on Facebook

Step 1: Open www.facebook.com and log in

Step 2: Select the dark blue down arrow in the top right corner of the navigation bar. Select “Settings” from the drop-down menu

Step 3: Use the navigation on the left side of the settings menu to select “Blocking.”

Step 4: Click “Unblock” underlined in blue next to the user’s name you want to unblock.

Step 5: A pop-up window will appear asking if you’re sure you want to unblock the user. Select confirm to successfully unblock them.

What happens when you unblock someone on Facebook?

When you unblock someone on Facebook, they will be able to see your timeline and contact you, depending on your privacy settings. Tags you previously shared with the user may be restored, too. If you were connected with the user before blocking them, you’ll have to re-add them to regain friend status.

How to re-block someone on Facebook