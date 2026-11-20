This versatile Weber Q barbecue can grill, roast and bake — and it's now 15% off at Amazon
It’s just one of a multitude of Weber Black Friday deals available at Amazon
Summer is almost upon us in Australia, and if your outdoor cooking setup is in need of an upgrade, I've spotted a timely Black Friday deal on one of Weber's most versatile compact barbecues.
Right now, you can pick up the Weber Q2200N Premium gas barbecue for AU$466.65 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, down from AU$549. That's a 15% saving of AU$82.35, although the offer only applies to the rather fetching Sky Blue colourway. It’s just one of a multitude of Weber Black Friday deals available at Amazon.
- View the latest Black Friday deals in Australia from a variety of retailers
Don't let its compact dimensions fool you. The Q2200N has a generous 2,064cm² cooking area, which Weber claims is large enough to accommodate up to 12 burgers at once. And thanks to its high-domed lid and integrated thermometer, it's capable of roasting and baking as well as grilling.
The Q2200N is part of Weber's third-generation Q range, bringing a larger cooking area and a more convenient front-facing grease tray compared to its predecessor. Other welcome features include electronic ignition, porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grills and removable side tables.
What's particularly appealing is that the Q2200N offers the same cooking area as the more expensive Q2800N+ (which also gets a 15% discount for Black Friday), although it misses out on that model's second burner. This gives the Q2800N+ greater temperature flexibility, allowing it to reach higher searing temperatures while also maintaining lower heat for slow cooking. If you're mainly grilling burgers, steaks and sausages, however, the Q2200N should be more than capable.
And if you'd prefer a more traditional freestanding barbecue setup, the Q2200N is also compatible with Weber's portable BBQ cart, which raises it to a more comfortable cooking height. It's sold separately, but the wheeled, foldable design makes it a handy addition for smaller outdoor spaces.
If you're looking for a quality barbecue that won't dominate your balcony, courtyard or patio, the Weber Q2200N is a compelling option. And while 15% off isn't the biggest Black Friday discount I've seen, saving more than AU$80 on a premium Weber is certainly better than paying full price.
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Max is a digital content writer for Tom’s Guide in Australia, where he covers all things internet-related, including NBN and the emerging alternatives, along with audio and visual products such as headphones and TVs. Max started his career in his homeland of England, where he spent time working for What Hi-Fi? and Pocket-lint, before moving to Australia in 2018.
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