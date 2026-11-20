Summer is almost upon us in Australia, and if your outdoor cooking setup is in need of an upgrade, I've spotted a timely Black Friday deal on one of Weber's most versatile compact barbecues.

Right now, you can pick up the Weber Q2200N Premium gas barbecue for AU$466.65 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, down from AU$549. That's a 15% saving of AU$82.35, although the offer only applies to the rather fetching Sky Blue colourway. It’s just one of a multitude of Weber Black Friday deals available at Amazon.

View the latest Black Friday deals in Australia from a variety of retailers

The Q2200N is part of Weber's third-generation Q range, bringing a larger cooking area and a more convenient front-facing grease tray compared to its predecessor. Other welcome features include electronic ignition, porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grills and removable side tables.

What's particularly appealing is that the Q2200N offers the same cooking area as the more expensive Q2800N+ (which also gets a 15% discount for Black Friday), although it misses out on that model's second burner. This gives the Q2800N+ greater temperature flexibility, allowing it to reach higher searing temperatures while also maintaining lower heat for slow cooking. If you're mainly grilling burgers, steaks and sausages, however, the Q2200N should be more than capable.

And if you'd prefer a more traditional freestanding barbecue setup, the Q2200N is also compatible with Weber's portable BBQ cart, which raises it to a more comfortable cooking height. It's sold separately, but the wheeled, foldable design makes it a handy addition for smaller outdoor spaces.

If you're looking for a quality barbecue that won't dominate your balcony, courtyard or patio, the Weber Q2200N is a compelling option. And while 15% off isn't the biggest Black Friday discount I've seen, saving more than AU$80 on a premium Weber is certainly better than paying full price.

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