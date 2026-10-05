I just spotted this fire pit deal for October Prime Day to upgrade your yard this fall instantly

Whether you’re entertaining family and friends or simply want to upgrade your yard, having one of the best fire pits is a great way to keep warm and cozy when the chill hits. And while fire pits often carry a steep price tag, there’s no better time to bag a bargain than during Amazon's big sale event.

Luckily, I’ve just spotted a great early Prime Day deal on the Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit for $112 from $131 right now. That’s a decent 15% off, saving you some cash (for all those tasty s’mores). So if you want to give your yard those cozy vibes this fall, you’d better be quick.

Save $19 Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit: was $131 now $112 at Amazon This outdoor set comes with a 19-inch, 55,000 BTU stainless steel burner, carry strap, burner lid, lava rock, and a 10-foot gas hose with regulator. It lights easily at just the push of a button and will give you a warm glow and an instant cozy feel.

Spruce up your yard

fire pit in backyard (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There’s no denying the stylish appeal of a fire pit. Besides offering practical warmth when the temperatures drop, it’s an effortless way to transform your outdoor space into a cozy, welcoming retreat.

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And if you’re after an affordable option, this Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit is a great deal. At just 19 inches, it's perfect for smaller yards, and its round design/aesthetic is suitable for any outdoor space.

Equipped with a 55,000 BTU stainless steel burner, this is powerful enough to deliver consistent warmth, especially once it gets a little chilly outside. Plus, it's durable and heat-resistant for friends and family to sit around.

I also like the fact that it comes with a handy strap to make it easy to carry around for those camping trips or outdoor adventures.

More importantly, you can enjoy toasting your s'mores or other delicious treats this fall (with a hot chocolate at hand!).

At this price, this is a great bargain, and I'd snap one up before it goes.

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