I just spotted this fire pit deal for October Prime Day to upgrade your yard this fall instantly
Keep warm and cozy outdoors
Whether you’re entertaining family and friends or simply want to upgrade your yard, having one of the best fire pits is a great way to keep warm and cozy when the chill hits. And while fire pits often carry a steep price tag, there’s no better time to bag a bargain than during Amazon's big sale event.
Luckily, I’ve just spotted a great early Prime Day deal on the Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit for $112 from $131 right now. That’s a decent 15% off, saving you some cash (for all those tasty s’mores). So if you want to give your yard those cozy vibes this fall, you’d better be quick.
This outdoor set comes with a 19-inch, 55,000 BTU stainless steel burner, carry strap, burner lid, lava rock, and a 10-foot gas hose with regulator. It lights easily at just the push of a button and will give you a warm glow and an instant cozy feel.
Spruce up your yard
There’s no denying the stylish appeal of a fire pit. Besides offering practical warmth when the temperatures drop, it’s an effortless way to transform your outdoor space into a cozy, welcoming retreat.
And if you’re after an affordable option, this Amazon Basics Portable Propane Fire Pit is a great deal. At just 19 inches, it's perfect for smaller yards, and its round design/aesthetic is suitable for any outdoor space.
Equipped with a 55,000 BTU stainless steel burner, this is powerful enough to deliver consistent warmth, especially once it gets a little chilly outside. Plus, it's durable and heat-resistant for friends and family to sit around.
I also like the fact that it comes with a handy strap to make it easy to carry around for those camping trips or outdoor adventures.
More importantly, you can enjoy toasting your s'mores or other delicious treats this fall (with a hot chocolate at hand!).
At this price, this is a great bargain, and I'd snap one up before it goes.
Shop more deals
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.