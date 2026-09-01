13 best grill deals at Home Depot's end of summer sale — up to 50% off Weber, Traeger, Ninja and more
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with these outdoor cooking deals
Labor Day weekend is just around the corner — and if you’re planning to fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue, there’s still time to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup. Fortunately, The Home Depot’s huge Labor Day sale is packed with deals on grills, griddles, smokers and more
Popular brands like Weber, Traeger, Charbroil, Ninja and more are boasting discounts of up to 50% just in time for your holiday weekend cookouts. For instance, the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is down to $99 (was $199).
So, if you're ready to throw some hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill and close out summer with a Labor Day weekend celebration, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite outdoor cooking deals from The Home Depot.
Quick Links
- Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99
- Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: was $199 now $99
- Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill: was $169 now $139
- Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206
- Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $549 now $389
- Weber Slate 36 Griddle: was $749 now $699
- Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $1,199 now at $1,099
Best Home Depot Grill Deals
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
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Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal. It's also a previous candidate on our list of the best grills.
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This Royal Gourmet grill features 24 inches of cooking area, enough to serve up to 10 people. There's a built-in thermometer to make sure you're cooking at the perfect temperature, and a height-adjustable charcoal pan.
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Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
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Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time.
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This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens.
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Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.
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You get a lot of grill for under $500 with the Masterbuilt AutoIgnite 545. A capable option for high-heat grilling and slow-and-slow smoking, it's also got smart capabilities and looks pretty good, too.
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Weber makes some of the best grills we've tested and I'm confident this one is a great buy with this discount. It's easy to use and clean, has a built-in thermometer to keep an eye on the internal temperature and has two Boost Burners for powerful, effective cooking performance.
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Haven’t you heard? Cooking on a griddle is all the rage. From juicy smashburgers to buttery pancakes, there’s so no shortage of amazing meals you can make on a flat-top grill. The Weber Slate 36 is one our favorites because it comes pre-seasoned and has additional storage for all your griddle accessories.
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Second to a traditional grill, I couldn't live without a griddle anymore. Traeger's 2-Zone Flat Top Griddle has a much higher quality design than other griddles at this price, maintains even heating and makes a mean smashburger. Take my word for it, once you go griddle, you never go back.
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The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons.
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The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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