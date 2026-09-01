Labor Day weekend is just around the corner — and if you’re planning to fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue, there’s still time to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup. Fortunately, The Home Depot’s huge Labor Day sale is packed with deals on grills, griddles, smokers and more

Popular brands like Weber, Traeger, Charbroil, Ninja and more are boasting discounts of up to 50% just in time for your holiday weekend cookouts. For instance, the Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill is down to $99 (was $199).

So, if you're ready to throw some hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill and close out summer with a Labor Day weekend celebration, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite outdoor cooking deals from The Home Depot.

Best Home Depot Grill Deals

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grill: was $549 now $389 at The Home Depot Fueled by all-natural hardwood pellets and controlled with a digital controller, this grill can cook up anything from a rack of ribs to a freshly baked pie. All you have to do is set the grill temperature like you would your oven and let your Traeger do the work for you. You'll get consistent results every single time. Read more Read less ▼

Traeger Tailgater Wood Pellet Grill: was $499 now $444 at The Home Depot This portable pellet grill has foldable legs to take on trips and move around the yard. It has 300 sq inches of cooking space, offering capacity for 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs or 2 whole chickens. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Slate 36 Griddle: was $749 now $699 at The Home Depot Haven’t you heard? Cooking on a griddle is all the rage. From juicy smashburgers to buttery pancakes, there’s so no shortage of amazing meals you can make on a flat-top grill. The Weber Slate 36 is one our favorites because it comes pre-seasoned and has additional storage for all your griddle accessories. Read more Read less ▼

Traeger 26" 2‑Zone Flat Top Griddle: was $799 now $699 at The Home Depot Second to a traditional grill, I couldn't live without a griddle anymore. Traeger's 2-Zone Flat Top Griddle has a much higher quality design than other griddles at this price, maintains even heating and makes a mean smashburger. Take my word for it, once you go griddle, you never go back. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $1,199 now $1,099 at The Home Depot The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons. Read more Read less ▼

Weber Genesis E-415 Natural Gas Grill: was $1,349 now $1,249 at The Home Depot The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling. Read more Read less ▼