Make delicious pizzeria-quality pies at home with Ninja’s Artisan Pizza Oven — and save $50 ahead of Black Friday

As the evenings turn chilly and the nights pull in, nothing beats the comfort of a cozy night centered around enjoying piping-hot pizza. What’s more, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to upgrade your setup for a bit less.

Ninja’s Artisan Electric Pizza Oven has just dropped by $50 to $249 at Amazon, making it easier and cheaper to enjoy pizzeria-quality pies at home without relying on pizza delivery.

Whether you’re hosting a weekend pizza party or settling in for movie night, beat the holiday rush and save $50 on this exceptional pizza oven right now.

Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven: was $299 now $249 at Amazon Ninja's Artisan Electric Pizza Oven will give you a 12-inch pizza in 3 minutes. That’s super quick if you’ve got a whole crowd to feed at a pizza party. Choose from five pizza crust settings and five cooking functions, with complete temperature control, you're be the best pizzaioli in town.

Upgrade your pizza game

(Image credit: Ninja)

Ninja’s Artisan Electric Outdoor Pizza Oven is basically a sleek countertop oven that happens to live outside, according to my colleague, Kelly Woo, who reviewed the appliance for Tom’s Guide. She said it “delivers fast, hot, bubbling pies” and is easy to use, with no assembly required.

Hassle-free pizza in 3 minutes

OK, you won’t get wood-smoke flavor from a wood pellet pizza oven, but you get hassle-free pizza ready in three minutes, without the flame or fuss. And that's why we recommend it as the best electric pizza oven in our buying guide. “It’s a solid choice for those who don’t want to spend too much — or think too hard — when you have guests over,” adds Woo.

So what do you get for $249? The 12” x 12” interior is spacious enough for a full-size pizza stone or baking tray and offers 5 crust options: thin, pan, Neapolitan, New York, and a custom setting. With temperatures up to 700°F after an 18-minute preheat, it stays hot once it's hot.

But it’s not just a pizza oven; it also offers bake, broil, warm and proof. I love that it offers the dough proof function — speeding up what can be a slow process when the temperature drops.

Keep your eye on your pie

You also get a Chef’s View Window, so you can keep an eye on your pies and watch the crust rise and cheese bubble, without opening the door and letting all the heat escape.

If you're after fast, consistent pizza that delivers exceptional pies, snap up the Ninja Artisan Electric Pizza Oven right now and start enjoying homemade pizza before the holidays begin.

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