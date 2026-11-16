I've spent 2026 testing the newest blenders from Ninja, Beast and NutriBullet — and my top choices are up to 30% off for Black Friday

It's my job to test the best blenders on the market, and three of my top picks are already discounted ahead of the Black Friday sales event.

Whether you're looking for something to help you in the kitchen for holiday food prep, or a quick fix for your morning smoothies, there's a deal for everyone. My top deals to snag today come from NutriBullet, Ninja and Beast.

After putting all of these blenders through their paces in our rigorous lab testing, I know they're worth the money. But with discounts up to 30%, now is the best time to pick them up for the ultimate food-prep upgrade.

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Extra kitchen power: NutriBullet Power Core

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NutriBullet Power Core: was $99 now $69 at Amazon For less than $70 , the Nutribullet Power Core is a user-friendly, high-capacity blender that offers impressive value for money with reliably smooth blends. It’s also dishwasher-safe for simple maintenance. The three speeds may feel restrictive, but I think it’s more than adequate for everyday blending.

The affordable Nutribullet Power Core is one of the best blenders I've tested here at Tom's Guide. At less than $70, this blender is well worth the money. It may be a little loud, but that's actually a testament to how powerful it is.

During testing, it made light work of every challenge I threw at it, including frozen fruit, ice and thicker ingredients like chickpeas for hummus. I was impressed with how everything turned out. The blender only has three speeds, which may make some users feel limited, but I was able to tackle every task I needed.

Head chef: Ninja CrushBOSS

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Ninja CrushBOSS: was $229 now $169 at Amazon I have no complaints about the Ninja CrushBOSS. It delivers excellent performance at an affordable price. Versatile controls offer variable speeds and convenient presets, and cleanup is straightforward, and the generous 72-ounce capacity works equally well for large batches.

The Ninja CrushBoss is the blender you want in your kitchen for the holiday season. Prep for Thanksgiving dinner and blending drinks for parties can be time-consuming, but the CrushBoss effectively cuts my food prep time in half.

The blender handles tough ingredients like sticky dates and frozen fruit with ease, and it stays stable while blending. Cleanup is easy too since all of the parts are dishwasher safe.

Compact powerhouse: Beast Mighty 850 Plus

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Beast Mighty 850 Plus: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The Beast Mighty 850 Plus blender has taken over my kitchen with its sleek design and powerful performance delivers smooth, chunk-free blends every time. Its multiple cup sizes, speed, and ability to blend tough ingredients smoothly make it ideal for daily meal prep.

Whether it's pasta sauce or my morning smoothie, the Beast Mighty 850 Plus is the one device I can rely on to take on every ingredient. It's incredibly powerful, completely blending everything in seconds.

The compact size makes it easy to store when not in use, and the blend cup becomes an on-the-go flask for smoothies.

All of these blenders are a great choice for the kitchen, and during Black Friday sales, the prices make them a steal.

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