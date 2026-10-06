I've been using the ChefIQ smart toaster oven nearly every day for over a year, and it's $220 off for Prime Day
Upgrade your kitchen appliances for less
Of all the appliances in our kitchen, the one device that probably gets used the most (aside from the refrigerator) is our toaster oven. Not only do we use it for toast, but we also use it to bake muffins, roast chicken, air fry nuggets, and even make little pizzas.
When I reviewed the ChefIQ MiniOven last December, I had been testing it for about three months, and gave it a 4-star rating. Well, a year has gone by, and it's still going strong — and now it's 37% off on Amazon for Prime Day.
The ChefIQ MiniOven is an 11-in-1 device that can acts as a convection oven, toaster, air fryer, broiler, dehydrator, and more. It has a 25-quart capacity, and a 70-to-500º F range. This deal is only for Prime members, so you have to sign up to take advantage.
Price check: $499 at Target | $599 at Best Buy
The biggest knock I had against the MiniOven is that it costs $599, which is pretty high for a toaster oven, even one that's smart. However, this Prime Day deal discounts it to $379, which is $220 off its regular price, making it far more palatable.
One of the nice features of the MiniOven is that you can link it wirelessly to the ChefIQ Sense, which we also rated as one of the best meat thermometers we've tested. With it, I've roasted many a chicken in the oven, and all have come out wonderfully juicy and perfectly done.
Also, because this is a smart oven, I'm able to monitor things from my phone, so I can get alerts when things are ready, even if I'm elsewhere in the house. The MiniOven also has received a few firmware updates over the past year, which I think has also helped with one feature it was a little lax with — toasting bread.
The MiniOven's touchscreen control panel is easy to view and use. While we don't often go deep into the settings, it only takes a few taps to get to what we need. It's one of the smart home devices I've brought home that my spouse has no complaints about, either, which is another notch in its favor.
It is a little larger than your typical toaster oven, but if you have the space for it, this is one appliance I'd recommend picking up, especially now that it's on sale.
As well as access to these exclusive Prime Big Deal Days savings, you can get free Prime shipping, access to Prime Video streaming, Prime Music, Amazon Luna gaming, unlimited cloud photo storage and a whole lot more. Plus, college students get 6 months free and 50% off membership.
Savings Squad Widget
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.