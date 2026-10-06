I've been using the ChefIQ smart toaster oven nearly every day for over a year, and it's $220 off for Prime Day

Of all the appliances in our kitchen, the one device that probably gets used the most (aside from the refrigerator) is our toaster oven. Not only do we use it for toast, but we also use it to bake muffins, roast chicken, air fry nuggets, and even make little pizzas.

When I reviewed the ChefIQ MiniOven last December, I had been testing it for about three months, and gave it a 4-star rating. Well, a year has gone by, and it's still going strong — and now it's 37% off on Amazon for Prime Day.

The biggest knock I had against the MiniOven is that it costs $599, which is pretty high for a toaster oven, even one that's smart. However, this Prime Day deal discounts it to $379, which is $220 off its regular price, making it far more palatable.

One of the nice features of the MiniOven is that you can link it wirelessly to the ChefIQ Sense, which we also rated as one of the best meat thermometers we've tested. With it, I've roasted many a chicken in the oven, and all have come out wonderfully juicy and perfectly done.

Also, because this is a smart oven, I'm able to monitor things from my phone, so I can get alerts when things are ready, even if I'm elsewhere in the house. The MiniOven also has received a few firmware updates over the past year, which I think has also helped with one feature it was a little lax with — toasting bread.

The MiniOven's touchscreen control panel is easy to view and use. While we don't often go deep into the settings, it only takes a few taps to get to what we need. It's one of the smart home devices I've brought home that my spouse has no complaints about, either, which is another notch in its favor.

It is a little larger than your typical toaster oven, but if you have the space for it, this is one appliance I'd recommend picking up, especially now that it's on sale.

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