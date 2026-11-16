Hosting for Thanksgiving? I’ve just found these 5 essential appliance deals ahead of Black Friday

The festive season is upon us, and if you’re throwing a Thanksgiving party or a holiday gathering, you’ll want to host in style and impress your guests. I love hosting friends and family, and having the top kitchen essentials can make all the difference.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to create a memorable experience, and I’ve seen great early Black Friday deals on all the essentials you need to prep your party this season.

Whether you want to get your bake on with this KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $279 (down from $399) or rustle up delicious snacks with the Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer for $259 (down from $299) on Amazon, there are savings to be had.

Here are my top picks for the ultimate holiday hosting.

Holiday hosting essential deals

Save 34% ($40) Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $79 at Amazon Whether you want to create frozen beverages, smoothies, or even dips, this is a great Ninja blender deal. With its 72-oz. pitcher, this is enough to make large batches for a gathering, and its powerful ice-crushing blades will have drinks ready in no time. At just $79, grab this ultimate essential for hosting this festive season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($26) Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Dutch Oven Pot with Lid: was $165 now $139 at Amazon Caraway's 6.5-quart Dutch Oven has a modern aesthetic and is available in Navy, Sage, Cream, Marigold and Perracotta at this discounted price. It’s compatible with induction, electric and gas cooktops and is oven-safe up to 550°F. The Dutch Oven is ceramic with an aluminum core and attractive steel handles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% CHEFMAN Indoor Pizza Oven: was $399 now $189 at Amazon You can't host a party without homemade/artisan pizza. And Chefman's sleek indoor pizza oven is perfectly compact to fit on a kitchen countertop and measures 18.7 (D) x 17 (W) x 10.94 (H) inches. It comes with five touchscreen presets to cook 12-inch pizzas in minutes, heating up to 800°F. Plus, at just over half price, this is a great deal not to be missed. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer: was $299 now $259 at Amazon The Ninja Crispi is a 6-in-1 appliance that can Max Crisp, Air Fry, Bake/Proof, Roast, Recrisp, and Dehydrate. It has the power of a full-sized air fryer and can cut prep time in half. With its eye-catching glass design, you can literally watch your food progress every step of the way. What's more, this will make an impression on your guests. Read more Read less ▼