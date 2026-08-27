Labor Day is almost here — and if you're hosting any backyard barbecues or celebrations, chances are you could use a little help. That's where Ninja comes into play! The kitchen appliance brand has everything you need to meal prep and get grilling!

Fortunately, Amazon is closing out the summer with a bunch of Ninja appliance deals. From high-quality blenders and air fryers to pizza ovens and grills, there are some discounts here that you definitely don't want to miss — especially since the best deals are currently up to 40% off.

I've been scouring the sale and have found the best cooking deals to help you in the kitchen this Labor Day and beyond. I've listed all my favorites below, so keep scrolling to check them out.

Ninja Deals

Save 30% Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Professional Blender: was $109 now $79 at Amazon Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all, at the touch of a button. Also featured on our best blenders guide, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. This is a great deal if you want an easy-to-use blender, with professional results. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is a versatile kitchen appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates. With its 5-quart capacity, it cooks food quickly using hot air circulation, delivering crispy, healthier meals with little to no oil. That makes it perfect for everyday cooking and batch meal prep! Read more Read less ▼

Ninja BlendBOSS Blender: was $129 now $109 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBOSS is one of the best personal blenders we've used. In our Ninja BlendBOSS review, we said the Editor's Choice blender is great at everything from making hummus to lump-free smoothies. Its' compact, comes in a range of colors, and it's simply the best personal blender you can buy at this price point. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Create healthy juices from the comforts of your home with the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro. It features a powerful high torque motor and includes two one-touch programs that make it easy to operate. We also like that it has a pulp control that allows you to customize your juice with pulp or without. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $159 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Ninja Double Oven, 12-in-1: was $379 now $219 at Amazon We couldn’t recommend this toaster oven more. Although it has since been replaced by a newer model, the DCT401 is a previous winner on our list of the best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Ninja Woodfire Oven & Smoker is a favorite with the Tom's Guide team. It makes amazing pizzas, smoked wings and many things in between. It's perfect to keep the summer vibes going all year long with delicious dishes. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Fireside360 Outdoor Heater and Firepit: was $499 now $404 at Amazon The newly-launched Fireside360 is a smokeless firepit and heater in one neat unit. There are three heat modes, you can feel the warmth up to 13ft. away, and since its powered by propane, there's nothing to clean away. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Luxe Café Premier: $599 at Amazon It's not on sale, but the Ninja Luxe Café Premier is just that good. This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee, and fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder, and weight-based dosing. Plus, it makes creating pro-level microfoam easy, thanks to its Dual Froth system. Our reviewer called it "the best beginner-friendly espresso machine I’ve ever tested" in our Ninja Luxe Café coffee maker review. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $1,119 now $999 at Amazon The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons. Read more Read less ▼