Black Friday refrigerator deals are live: Save up to 47% off my top picks from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more
Stay chilled for less
Buying a new refrigerator is often a panic purchase made after your old one packs up — but instead of being caught on the hop, it pays to upgrade before it fails completely.
Ahead of Black Friday, I've been searching online retailers to find the best refrigerator deals at Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Amazon, and have found some terrific deals with savings that will send a chill down your spine!
My favorite pick with a 47% price drop is the LG French Door Refrigerator now $1799 at Best Buy but close behind is Whirlpool’s French Door Refrigerator at $1699 at Lowes.
Quick links
- Shop all Amazon Refrigerator deals
- Shop all Best Buy Refrigerator Deals
- Shop all Home Depot Refrigerator Deals
- Shop all Lowes Refrigerator Deals
My top refrigerator picks
- LG French Door Smart Refrigerator with Ice Plus: was $3399 now $1799 @ Best Buy
- Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker: was $2699 now $1699 @ Lowes
- GE Garage Ready Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $1149 now $799 @ The Home Depot
Best Black Friday Refrigerator Deals
This LG French Door refrigerator will sit flush with your countertops for a sleek look, and it also has plenty of capacity to store all of your family's food, including frozen items in the pull-out drawer below.
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With generous capacity and flexible shelf storage, this Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator gives you plenty of space to store food fresh or frozen. It even has a Pizza Pocket to store pizza upright. And you’ll never go short of ice, as it makes 3 lbs of filtered ice a day.
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You can now save $500 on Samsung’s side-by-side refrigerator, giving you plenty of room to store big and bulky items. If you love iced drinks, this is one purchase you’ll want to make as it creates Sphere Ice to keep your drinks colder for longer.
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This stylish French-door refrigerator offers generous capacity, with wide shelves and two crispers in the top section, and a pull-out drawer below. It also features a built-in ice maker
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This GE refrigerator will look sleek in your kitchen, or you can place it in your garage for extra storage, as it’s tested to perform in cold environments between 38°F and 110°F. You get adjustable shelves, extra-large door bins and two sliding deli drawers, plus more, while saving $350.
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Kenmore's 30-inch-wide refrigerator fits into small spaces and provides a top freezer section and a lower refrigerator compartment. With adjustable glass shelves and gallon door bins, this appliance is designed for flexibility.
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Need extra space to chill drinks over the holidays? This retro mini fridge from Frigidaire could be just what you need, and right now you can save $10. It's also perfect for adding that essential cool vibe to a dorm room.
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Shop more deals
- shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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