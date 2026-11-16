Save up to 38% on Blueair air purifiers, including our top pick: 5 early Black Friday deals to give you a fresh start ahead of the holidays
Tackle cooking odors, pet dander and winter allergens
Your home’s air works overtime during the festive season. With windows tightly sealed against the cold, indoor allergens, pet dander and lingering kitchen odors can quickly build up.
Fortunately, you can freshen the air in your home before the holidays by taking advantage of some great Early Black Friday sales. Right now, I’ve spotted big discounts on the best air purifiers from Blueair — the company which just happens to make the best overall air purifier recommended in our buying guide.
The Blue Air Signature SP4i Air Purifier has now crashed by 33% ahead of Black Friday, to $299 at Amazon. But you can make an even bigger saving on the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Air Purifier, now $216 at Amazon, saving 38%. What’s more, if you’re looking for a smaller air purifier or one which include a wake-up light, I've got you covered. And there's plenty more products to check out at the Tom's Guide Amazon storefront.
Quick links
- Blueair deals at Amazon
- Blueair Signature SP4i Air Purifier, Large: was $449 now $299
- Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Air Purifier: was $349 now $216
- Blue Air Blue Pure 311i Max Air Purifier: was $229 now $149
- Blueair Mini Restful Sunrise Alarm Clock and Air Purifier: was $149 now $99
- Blueair Air Purifier, Mini Max Auto: was $79 now $59
5 Early Black Friday Blueair Deals at Amazon
An air purifier that becomes part of the furniture. Blueair’s Signature SP4i air purifier is a powerful appliance designed for large spaces to clean rooms up 705 sq ft in 12.5 minutes. With advanced filtration, it features a 7-stage HEPASilent filter, coupled with OdorFence Technology to help break down odors, gases and VOCs. Apart from being used as a tabletop, you can customize the design with interchangeable pre-filters to blend with your decor.
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Ideal for large rooms, the Blueair Blue Pure 22i Max cleans large living rooms, open-plan spaces, apartments and shared spaces up to 674 sq ft in 12.5 minutes. Beyond clearing dust, pollen, wildfire smoke, pet hair, pet dander and mold, it’s a smart air purifier with app control. And at 38% off in early Black Friday deals, it’s an epic saving worth swiping up.
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The powerful air purifier is designed for medium rooms and cleans 439 sq ft in 12.5 minutes. It measures 12.5 (W) x 19 (H) inches and runs quietly at 23 dB. It features a modern Scandinavian design with 360° air intake, and blends in to any room setting. Apart from the 4-stage filter, that captures large particles, pollutants and odors, it's a smart appliance with app control.
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Wake up refreshed with a built-in sunrise alarm clock. Blueair pairs a gentle wake-up light with a whisper-quiet air purifier to support your circadian rhythm — helping you sleep soundly and wake naturally. Quiet HEPA Silent technology removes airborne particles while you rest, cleaning a 140 sq ft room in 12.5 minutes. The clever combo can also be paired with an app to manage power, fan speed, light brightness and the alarm. It's available in either navy or beige.
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This Blueair air purifier is designed for small spaces. It measures just 6.8 (W) x 11.4 (H) inches and sits neatly within a room without intruding on the space, making it perfect for bedrooms, home offices and nurseries. It cleans 105 sq ft at 4.8 ACH and up to 510 sq ft in one hour, and operates quietly at 19 dB.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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