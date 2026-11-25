The weather has been all over the place this month, but before winter officially gets here, I’m taking proactive steps to make sure I’m prepared for the cold, bitter months that lie ahead. That’s why I’ve been using the Thermal Master P3 Lite, a compact thermal camera with incredible accuracy to sniff out cold spots around my home — and it also has an instant $30 discount ahead of Black Friday.

I’ve tested more than a handful of thermal cameras this year alone, from other pocket-sized ones like the Thermal Master T2 Max with its telephoto range for seeing faraway objects in the dark, to my favorite nature companion in the Thermal Master DV2. Yet the P3 Lite offers broader, more practical applications that make it perfect for projects around the house. Here’s why.

Save $30 Thermal Master P3 Lite: was $269 now $239 at Amazon From sniffing out cold spots in your home, to seeing what's hiding in the dark outdoors, the Thermal Master P3 Lite makes it a breeze. With its compact size, plug and play support for iPhone or Android, this thermal camera lets you see heat signatures that are otherwise invisible to the eye. Use coupon code THERMLITE6 for an extra 6% off discount at checkout.

First and foremost, the Thermal Master P3 Lite offers the convenience of supporting both Android and iPhones. Unlike the standard Thermal Master P3, which was built strictly for the iPhone, or the dual-lens Thermal Master P4 that limited me to Android devices, the P3 Lite plays nicely with both ecosystems right out of the box. Having a single device that I can effortlessly swap between my iPhone and Android phones makes quick checks around the house much easier.

What really stands out when moving from room to room in my home is how responsive the Thermal Master P3 Lite is, adapting easily to sudden temperature changes without lag. Inside the Thermal Master app, it blends the infrared feed directly with my phone's standard camera — merging the two seamlessly so I can actually read labels, see edges, and pinpoint fine details. While the alignment isn't spot-on all the time, especially at close range, a quick calibration through the app lines everything right back up.

Putting the Thermal Master P3 Lite to work around my house immediately paid off. Scanning along the edges of my windows and exterior doors instantly revealed blue-and-purple cold spots — drafts that are imperceptible to the naked eye, yet obvious through this thermal camera. Now that I have a clear visual map of exactly where cold air is sneaking in, I know precisely where to apply fresh weatherstripping and caulk to seal things up before winter hits full force.

Thanks to its compact size and featherlight weight, I can easily slip it into a pocket or camera bag alongside my everyday gear — making it useful well beyond indoor home projects. Whenever I'm outside in the dead of night capturing astrophotography images, I’ll plug it into my phone to scan the surrounding area for extra peace of mind that there are no critters nearby.

Thanks to its compact size and how it weighs next to nothing, I can easily slip it into a pocket or camera bag alongside my everyday gear — making it useful well beyond indoor home projects. Whenever I'm outside in the dead of night capturing astrophotography images, I’ll plug it into my phone to scan the surrounding area for extra peace of mind that there are no critters nearby.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.